Soundcore Capital Partners Announces Sale of American Restoration

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore Capital Partners ("Soundcore") a New York-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce it completed the sale of American Restoration Operations LLC ("American Restoration"), a national leading provider of comprehensive property restoration services to Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, American Restoration provides comprehensive water, fire, mold, and other related restoration and remediation services to commercial, industrial, and residential property customers across a multi-regional footprint.

Soundcore initially invested in American Restoration in May of 2019 after beginning with a Fresh Idea that turned into a compelling thesis after rigorous validation work. Soundcore was compelled by the level of fragmentation and re-occurring event driven service needs of the industry.

"We are grateful for Soundcore's support in the growth of American Restoration," said Dan Tarantin, CEO of American Restoration. "They have been a valuable, helpful, and trusted partner."

Soundcore partnered with the American Restoration management team to build the platform through accretive acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, and a focus on integration. During the five-year hold period, through a proactive approach, Soundcore oversaw 8 acquisitions for a total of 20 locations across 10 states.

"We are proud of the platform we built with Dan, the family-owned businesses we partnered with, and the entire American Restoration team," said Jarrett Turner, Founder and Managing Partner of Soundcore. "During our ownership period, we achieved impressive growth through Soundcore's data driven processes, commitment to continuous improvement and value creation, deal execution, and our intense focus on thorough integration, alongside of the management team. We are grateful for their partnership and wish them continued success on their next phase of growth."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Robert W. Baird & Co served as the financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Soundcore and American Restoration.

About American Restoration

American Restoration is a comprehensive provider of water, fire, mold, and other related property restoration and remediation services in the United States. For more information, please visit: www.amrestoration.com

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 93 acquisitions across eleven platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit: www.soundcorecap.com

