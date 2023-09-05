Soundcore Opens Doors with Its 11th Platform Launch

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore Capital Partners, LP ("Soundcore") a New York-based private equity firm, is pleased to the announce the formation of Door & Dock Holdings, LLC ("Door & Dock Holdings") through its investment into both Top Notch Dock & Door and Top Notch Garage Door (collectively "Top Notch") and Premier Overhead Doors ("Premier"). Both Top Notch and Premier are located in Oakwood, GA, and serve customers in the growing Atlanta metro and Interstate 85 corridors. Top Notch was founded nearly 15 years ago by Derek Baker and Premier was founded nearly five years ago by Brandon Blum. Both Derek and Brandon, as well as all of their employees, will remain with the business post investment.

Top Notch and Premier are leading providers of commercial overhead garage door, dock leveler, and access control installation, repair, and maintenance services. Top Notch also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services to select residential customers and institutional investors within the single-family rental market.

"Derek and Brandon have built impressive businesses, each with reputations for outstanding customer service, quality craftsmanship, and professionalism," said Jonathan Tanenbaum, Partner at Soundcore. "We are proud of our partnership and look forward to investing in each business to better serve customers within our target markets."

Top Notch and Premier represent Soundcore's initial investments within the overhead door, dock leveler, and access control service sector, and Door & Dock Holdings is Soundcore's newest platform creation. Soundcore intends to expand its Door & Dock Holdings footprint throughout Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, as well as to other high growth MSAs within the United States.

"We are very excited to enter the growing overhead door, dock leveler, and access control installation and service market. These investments are the culmination of extensive thesis development and research by the Soundcore team, particularly within the Atlanta market," said Alex Bues, Partner and Head of Deal Origination at Soundcore. "We believe the market is ripe for consolidation and sustained growth."

"Secular trends supporting investments in distribution centers, warehousing and manufacturing outlets will continue to drive install, repair and service needs across industrial and commercial applications," said Jeff Long, Partner at Soundcore. "Our investment and additional resources will allow Top Notch and Premier to better capture this market opportunity, serve their customer needs, and provide professional growth for their employees."

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

About Soundcore
Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 86 acquisitions across eleven platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit: www.soundcorecap.com

Soundcore is actively seeking additional acquisitions. Please contact Alex Bues regarding new platforms and add-on opportunities for our existing portfolio, including Door & Dock Holdings.

Alex Bues
Partner, Head of Deal Origination
[email protected]
(212) 812-1186

About Door & Dock Holdings
Door & Dock Holdings was created in 2023 as a platform to invest initially in Top Notch and Premier. Top Notch and Premier are leading providers of overhead door, dock leveler, and access control installation, repair, and maintenance services for both commercial and residential customers. Door & Dock Holdings is focused on high growth MSA's across the Southeast and broader United States, with an initial focus in Georgia. For more information, please visit: www.topnotchgaragedoor.com, www.topnotchdockanddoor.com, and www.premierohd.com 

CONTACT:
Elizabeth Olt
[email protected]
(212)-812-1432

