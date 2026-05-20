SOUNDEXCHANGE & ARGENTINA'S CAPIF INK LANDMARK RECIPROCAL RIGHTS AGREEMENT FOR PERFORMERS

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the largest neighboring rights collective in the world, today announced a reciprocal agreement with Cámara Argentina de la Música Grabada (CAPIF) to collect and distribute performance royalties for performers generated in the South American country. This landmark performance rights agreement is one of the first of its kind and builds upon an existing rights owners royalty agreement between U.S.-based SoundExchange and the Argentinian collective management organization (CMO).

"Expanding SoundExchange's network of international agreements is essential to ensuring that recording artists and rights owners can access the royalties they've earned around the world," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "Amid the ever-growing popularity and influence of Latin music, we're delighted to execute this new agreement with CAPIF for performers, reflecting our shared commitment to greater transparency, broader representation, and more efficient royalty collections for the music community."

With more than seven decades of experience in protecting, administering, and managing intellectual property and public performance rights in the Argentine music industry, CAPIF is moving forward within the framework of the new regulatory regime as a CMO representing record producers and performers. The organization offers efficient licensing and protection solutions through the management of public performance rights in media and commercial spaces.

"Through the incorporation of strategic bilateral agreements, CAPIF is strengthening international cooperation and expanding the representation of global repertoires, boosting the economic development of the various stakeholders in the music sector," said CAPIF CEO Javier Delupi. "Executing our first performance agreement is an important milestone and we appreciate the support of SoundExchange as we worked toward this moment."

Nearly 600,000 artist and rights owners entrust SoundExchange to collect worldwide royalties on their behalf through more than 95 agreements with international organizations that cover 91% of the available global neighboring rights market.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the largest global neighboring rights organization in the world, redefining how creators in the music industry get paid. By turning data into fast, accurate revenue for artists and rights owners, we have collected and distributed more than $13 billion in digital performance royalties to date on behalf of more than 800,000 music creators. As the sole organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange seamlessly collects and distributes digital performance royalties from platforms like Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and thousands more, as well as all available international performance royalties through a strong global partnership network. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange