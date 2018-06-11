SoundExchange and SiriusXM Settle Case

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- SoundExchange and SiriusXM have settled their litigation surrounding outstanding claims from January 2007 through December 2017 in exchange for a lump sum payment of $150 million. Commenting on the settlement, SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe said:

"We are happy to resolve this case with SiriusXM. The settlement allows us to distribute additional royalties to SoundExchange's artists and rights owners while avoiding additional costly litigation."