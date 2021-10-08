SoundExchange Announces Programming and Talent Line Up for Mondo.NYC 2021

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier technology solutions company building the future of music will be presenting new programs as a sponsor at Mondo.NYC 2021. The annual music, arts, and technology conference kicks off on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 am EST with a fireside chat featuring SoundExchange president and CEO Michael Huppe in conversation with Rolling Stone. The 50-minute chat will center on the impact of the digital boom on the music business and reveal Huppe's vision for a more simple, efficient, and creator-friendly future.

Under Huppe's leadership, SoundExchange continues to turn mass quantities of data into accurate revenue for creators with state-of-the-art fintech solutions specifically designed to address the music industry's greatest challenges.

"It is a dynamic time for the music industry marked by constant innovation and transformation. As the economics of listening continue to evolve, so, too, must our industry to meet the demands of a shifting landscape," said Huppe. "I look forward to this year's Mondo event as we come together for meaningful discussion on the business of music in the digital age."

Following Huppe's chat will be three additional original programs by SoundExchange that address critical topics and that feature industry thought leaders, subject matter experts, and celebrity recording artists.

SoundExchange Panel on Neighboring Rights – Tuesday, October 12, 2021 12:00 - 1:00 PM EST

A highly anticipated panel on neighboring rights features legal minds and subject matter experts from around the globe. Attendees will gain insights into the legal dynamics of neighboring rights, the market size, how it translates to business opportunities, and an overview of developments that could affect artists' income.

SoundExchange Influencers Sound-off and Performance – Tuesday, October 12, 2021 1:00 - 2:00 PM EST

The inaugural SoundExchange Influencer Series brings together music legends and rising stars to focus on the impact of legacy artists on music culture and business. Tom Desavia, acclaimed author and music industry veteran will moderate the multi-generational chat with punk rock icon, best-selling author, actor John Doe of the band X; Amy Nelson, daughter of Willie Nelson, and Cathy Guthrie, daughter of Arlo Guthrie and granddaughter of Woody Guthrie both founding members of Folk Uke. John Doe and Folk Uke close with a joint performance at Austin's legendary Continental Club. The Influencers Series was born from SoundExchange's commitment to making the business of music more simple, more efficient, and more fair for creators everywhere—honoring music's past, present, and future.

SoundExchange Innovation Lab – Tuesday, October 12, 2021 2:00 - 3:00 PM EST

The fourth in SoundExchange's custom suite of programming is the Innovation Lab which features leaders from a curated set of tech startups. Individuals from each company will demonstrate how their teams are building innovative solutions that address the needs of today's independent musicians and rights owners. These tech incubators will present how their product(s) have the potential to make a big impact for those making a living in music. Attendees will be introduced to new businesses and ideas built for a digitally dynamic future.

For more information on speakers, dates, and times visit https://mondo.nyc .

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 250,000 recording artists' and master rights owners' accounts and to date has paid more than $8 billion in distributions. Through unparalleled innovation of financial tech products and services, it distributes royalties to creator groups, advocates for fair pay across platforms, and creates systems that improve how the industry operates. Its proprietary fintech solutions help turn data into accurate revenue for creators and include: Music Data Exchange (MDX) and International Standard Recording Codes (ISRC) Search. For more information, visit www.soundexchange.com.

About Mondo.NYC

Mondo.NYC is a festival and global business summit of music and tech industry insiders and innovators, emerging artists and their fans. Mondo connects fans and creators in a shared mission of empowering artists and advancing ideas in an ever-changing music business and technology landscape.

SOURCE SoundExchange

