MIRANDA LAMBERT HONORED WITH SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter is recognized as one of the most streamed creators in SoundExchange history

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that Miranda Lambert has been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award, recognizing her stature as one of the most streamed creators in the organization's 20-plus year history of administering digital performance royalties.

Photo: Miranda Lambert receives the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award from SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe in New York City. (Photo credit: JJ Tanaka)

"Miranda Lambert is a dynamic and fearless storyteller who has captured the hearts and imaginations of generations of fans," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "Miranda explores music well beyond country and embraces life through melody, empathy, and wit. She is one of the most significant country artists of this century and we are proud to present Miranda Lambert with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award."

"I am grateful to SoundExchange for this honor, and to know that the music I've poured my heart into for the past two decades has connected with people all over the world," Lambert said. "I've been a member since the beginning of my recording career and I appreciate all that SoundExchange does in advocating for the fair treatment of all creators."

Lambert has been a SoundExchange member since 2005 and entrusts SoundExchange to collect worldwide neighboring rights royalties on her behalf through more than 65 agreements SoundExchange has with counterpart organizations, covering 88% of the global neighboring rights market.

Lambert's latest critically acclaimed studio album, Postcards from Texas, was released Sept. 13 and is available everywhere now. Recorded in Austin, Texas, the follow-up to her 2022 GRAMMY-nominated project, Palomino, features current single "Wranglers" as well as fan favorites "Dammit Randy," "Alimony," "Armadillo," and more.

It was also recently announced that Lambert will be honored with the Country Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, set for September 26 at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on NBC.

Photo: Miranda Lambert receives the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award from SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe in New York City. (Photo credit: JJ Tanaka)

About Miranda Lambert

Critically acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multi-faceted career as an artist, entertainer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. With her ninth solo studio album, Postcards from Texas available everywhere now via Republic Records, the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, has also won three GRAMMYs and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME100 honoree and perennial best-of-the-year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and more, NPR has called her "the most riveting country star of her generation."

A multi-dimensional superstar, she's earned seven No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 80 prestigious awards and countless RIAA certifications; conquered Las Vegas with her twice-extended Velvet Rodeo residency; blurred genres with Leon Bridges, the B-52s, Loretta Lynn, Enrique Iglesias, Sheryl Crow and Elle King; and delivered her LGBTQ+ inclusive anthem "Y'All Means All" for Netflix's "Queer Eye." She's taken those standards to become a New York Times bestselling author and the first female restaurateur on Lower Broadway with her Tex-Mex cantina Casa Rosa, while also expanding her creative reach with her Wanda June Home collection exclusive to Walmart and her Idyllwind clothing and boot line at Boot Barn. Her passion for rescue animals inspired the creation of her MuttNation Foundation, which has raised nearly $10 million since inception to promote adoption, support shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster.

For more information, visit MirandaLambert.com and follow Miranda Lambert on Facebook , Twitter/X , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 700,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $11 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange