SOUNDEXCHANGE REVEALS 2025 TOP TRACKS & BREAKOUT CREATORS

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year ends, SoundExchange is looking back at 2025's Top 20 Tracks and Breakout Creators. The annual lists are based on 12 months (December 1, 2024-November 30, 2025) of non-interactive streaming data from more than 3,000 digital service providers operating under statutory licenses for which SoundExchange administrates, collecting and distributing royalties to recording artists and rights owners.

"At the end of each year, SoundExchange digs through the data to understand which tracks received the most streams and which new artists are starting to breakout," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "It's obvious that this year brought some great music to the forefront, and we know that 2026 will bring even more."

Teddy Swims takes the crown on the SoundExchange 2025 Top Tracks list with "Lose Control," and also shows up a second time in the top 10 with "Bad Dreams." Myles Smith is in second place with "Stargazing," followed by Billie Eilish's enduring "BIRDS OF A FEATHER." Rounding out the top five are the inescapable "Too Sweet" from Hozier and "APT." the hit collaboration from BLACKPINK's ROSÉ and Bruno Mars.

SoundExchange's 2025 Breakout Creators list is made up of artists who gained traction for their music and talent this year. This data-based set reflects these creators' significant streaming activity, fueled by strong debuts or career highlight releases that connected with wider audiences.

Topping this year's Breakout Creators list is Myles Smith, the British singer-songwriter whose "Stargazing" notched itself at #2 on this year's Top Tracks list. Alex Warren, who hit with "Ordinary" this year and was named SoundExchange's 2025 Breakout Artist, took the next spot. The top of the list was rounded out by country artist Zach Top, actor-turned-recording artist Leon Thomas, and Lola Young, who broke through with her single "Messy," which landed at #14 on the year's Top Tracks list.

Since 2003, SoundExchange has maintained its commitment to ensuring creators are paid fairly for their work through advocacy, innovation, and efforts to create a fairer music industry for all. In 2025, SoundExchange passed the milestone of cumulative distributions of $12 billion delivered directly to recording artists and rights owners.

SOUNDEXCHANGE 2025 TOP TRACKS

"Lose Control" – Teddy Swims "Stargazing" – Myles Smith "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish "Too Sweet" – Hozier "APT." – Bruno Mars & ROSÉ "Bad Dreams" – Teddy Swims "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey "Die With A Smile" – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "luther" – Kendrick Lamar & SZA "That's So True" – Gracie Abrams "Beautiful Things" – Benson Boone "Taste" – Sabrina Carpenter "Pink Pony Club" – Chappell Roan "Messy" – Lola Young "Anxiety" – Doechii "Love Somebody" – Morgan Wallen "Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter "Ordinary" – Alex Warren "Miles On It" – Marshmello & Kane Brown "Residuals" – Chris Brown

SOUNDEXCHANGE 2025 BREAKOUT CREATORS

Myles Smith

Alex Warren

Zach Top

Leon Thomas

Lola Young

Gigi Perez

sombr

Hudson Westbrook

Addison Rae

ROLE MODEL

Ty Myers

Graham Barham

Neton Vega

Max McNown

Lanie Gardner

Tito Double P

AZ Chike

Balu Brigada

Disco Lines

Damiano David

About SoundExchange

Since 2003, SoundExchange has been on a mission to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The sole organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange has collected and distributed more than $12 billion in digital performance royalties to date on behalf of more than 800,000 music creators. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

