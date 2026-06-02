SOUNDEXCHANGE, IFPI ANNOUNCE NEW ISRC AUTO-ASSIGNMENT CAPABILITIES

Functionality reduces manual steps and improves data accuracy

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange and IFPI, the organization representing the recording industry worldwide, today announced a new capability that enables the automatic assignment of International Standard Recording Codes (ISRCs), simplifying how these codes can be obtained for individual recordings.

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The new functionality allows an ISRC to be assigned to a recording via an immediate online registration. The process reduces administrative burdens for small labels and self-publishing artists that do not manage and own large catalogues and helps ensure all recordings are properly identified from the start. It complements the current system, whereby national agencies (such as the RIAA in the United States) issue unique ISRC Prefix codes to record companies and other rights owners under which they assign ISRCs to recordings they produce, and to ISRC managers under which they assign ISRCs to recordings they manage.

IFPI's automatic ISRC assignment system is operated by SoundExchange, which maintains the largest ISRC database in the world, built on the company's longstanding expertise in music data, state-of-the-art matching process, and large‑scale rights administration. The new assignment process first checks within this dataset to avoid assignment of multiple ISRCs to a recording. Once assigned the ISRC is registered into the dataset which is accessible via a public-facing search page.

"Reliable, standardized identification is foundational to a fair and efficient music industry," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "By developing the infrastructure necessary to support automated assignment of ISRCs for IFPI, we're helping to reduce friction and focus on getting music to market with confidence."

"For the global recording industry, accurate and timely identification of sound recordings is critical," said Victoria Oakley, CEO of IFPI. "This new capability streamlines the ISRC assignment process while maintaining the integrity of the standard, and we are pleased to partner with SoundExchange to deliver a practical, technology‑driven solution for the industry."

ISRCs are the globally recognized standard for identifying sound recordings and music videos, playing a central role in tracking usage, reporting, and rights management worldwide. By automating key parts of the assignment process, the new capability supports more consistent metadata practices and helps reduce delays and errors that can occur with manual workflows.

The automated ISRC assignment capability will be made available through IFPI‑authorized channels, supported by SoundExchange's secure and scalable technology platform.

About IFPI

IFPI is the voice of the recording industry worldwide, representing more than 8,000 record companies across the globe. Its mission is to promote the value of recorded music, campaign for the rights of record producers, and expand the commercial uses of recorded music in all markets where its members operate.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the largest global neighboring rights organization in the world, redefining how creators in the music industry get paid. By turning data into fast, accurate revenue for artists and rights owners, we have collected and distributed more than $13 billion in digital performance royalties to date on behalf of more than 800,000 music creators. As the sole organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange seamlessly collects and distributes digital performance royalties from platforms like Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and thousands more, as well as all available international performance royalties through a strong global partnership network. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange