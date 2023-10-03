SoundExchange Names Peter Karafotas as SVP of Government Relations & Public Policy

News provided by

SoundExchange

03 Oct, 2023, 13:07 ET

Veteran Capitol Hill executive tapped to lead legislative and advocacy efforts

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today the appointment of Peter Karafotas as Senior Vice President of Government Relations & Public Policy. Karafotas is based in Washington, D.C., and will report to SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe.

Continue Reading
SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today the appointment of Peter Karafotas as Senior Vice President of Government Relations & Public Policy.
SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today the appointment of Peter Karafotas as Senior Vice President of Government Relations & Public Policy.

"Peter will be an incredible asset to SoundExchange with his extensive experience serving on the Hill and tackling some of the nation's most pressing challenges," said Huppe. "I am thrilled to have someone with Peter's expertise at the helm of our Government Relations & Public Policy department at a time when SoundExchange is amplifying our legislative efforts to ensure creators are paid fairly."

Karafotas replaces Linda Bloss-Baum, who recently left SoundExchange after nearly a decade with the company to pursue her passion in academia at American University.

With over 20 years of experience on Capitol Hill, Karafotas will oversee SoundExchange's global public policy and legislative issues that impact SoundExchange. He will lead the development of a proactive public policy strategy to help SoundExchange fulfill its mission of protecting creators and the value of music. And as creative issues are now global, Peter will also provide policymakers with a stronger understanding of the international political landscape for the music industry.

Previously, Karafotas served as Chief of Staff to Ranking Member David N. Cicilline, where he oversaw issues related to intellectual property and music.

"I'm excited to embark on this new journey with SoundExchange," said Karafotas. "I truly believe this is a great opportunity to utilize my experience to energize SoundExchange's already formidable advocacy efforts to ensure creators get paid fairly for their work."

Karafotas' career on the Hill includes Communications Director, Deputy Chief of Staff, and Legislative Director roles. He has also served as the Vice President of Operations for the media and strategic communications consulting firm Adelstein | Liston. He received his BA from the University of Colorado at Boulder. 

About SoundExchange
SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com. 

SOURCE SoundExchange

Also from this source

TRAIN RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

Distinguished Union Veteran Tino Gagliardi Joins SoundExchange Board Of Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.