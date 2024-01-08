SoundExchange Releases Top 20 Lists Of 2023

SoundExchange

08 Jan, 2024, 11:54 ET

Miley Cyrus leads SoundExchange's Top 20 Tracks and Peso Pluma tops Breakout Creators

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, is kicking off the new year with a look back at 2023's Top 20 Tracks and Breakout Creators. The lists are based on 12 months (December 1, 2022-November 30, 2023) of non-interactive streaming data from more than 3,600 digital service providers who operate under statutory license for which SoundExchange collects and distributes royalties.

Miley Cyrus' song "Flowers" holds the No. 1 spot on the Top Tracks of 2023 list, which comprises only current songs (released in 2022 and 2023). "Flowers" is followed by SZA's "Kill Bill" and Beyoncé's "Cuff It."

SZA is one of three creators who has two songs on the list, with "Snooze" taking the No. 13 spot. The other artists doubling up are Taylor Swift with "Anti-Hero" (No. 5) and "Lavender Haze" (No. 18) and Luke Combs with his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" (No. 9) and "Going, Going, Gone" (No. 20).

SoundExchange's Top 20 Breakout Creators list is made up of artists who gained traction for their music and talent in 2023. This data-based set reflects these creators' first significant streaming activity, fueled by strong debuts or career highlight releases that connected with wider audiences.

Mexican singer Peso Pluma tops the SoundExchange Top 20 Breakout Creators list, after seeing momentum with "El Belicón," his collaboration with Raul Vega, and "Siempre Penedientes," among other 2023 releases. Rounding out the top three on the Breakout list are South Korean pop group Fifty Fifty and country rocker Austin Snell, a native of Georgia now based in Nashville. 

"Our wrap-up lists are an engaging way to see what songs and artists resonated with listeners last year," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "Whether it's well-established creators like Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé or relative newcomers like Peso Pluma and Tyla, these top 20 lists provide a glimpse of the breadth of talent that is driving the continual growth of the music industry."

2023 saw SoundExchange kick off its 20th anniversary celebration and pass a $10 billion distribution milestone. Since 2003, SoundExchange has maintained its commitment to ensuring creators are paid fairly for their work through advocacy, innovation, and efforts to create a fairer music industry for all.

THE SOUNDEXCHANGE TOP TRACKS OF 2023

  1. "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
  2. "Kill Bill" – SZA
  3. "Cuff It" – Beyoncé
  4. "I'm Good (Blue)" – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
  5. "Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift
  6. "Creepin'" – 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin 
  7. "Unholy" – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
  8. "Made You Look" – Meghan Trainor
  9. "Fast Car" – Luke Combs
  10. "Players" – Coi Leray
  11. "As It Was" – Harry Styles
  12. "Escapism" – 070 Shake & Raye
  13. "Snooze" - SZA
  14. "All My Life" – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
  15. "Just Wanna Rock" – Lil Uzi Vert
  16. "Last Night" – Morgan Wallen
  17. "Boy's A Liar Pt. .2" – Ice Spice & PinkPanthress
  18. "Lavender Haze" – Taylor Swift
  19. "About Damn Time" – Lizzo 
  20. "Going, Going, Gone" – Luke Combs

THE SOUNDEXCHANGE TOP BREAKOUT CREATORS OF 2023

  1. Peso Pluma
  2. Fifty Fifty 
  3. Austin Snell
  4. 070 Shake
  5. Lu Kala
  6. Superstar Pride
  7. David Kushner 
  8. iCandy
  9. Sleep Theory
  10. Tyla 
  11. BigXThaPlug
  12. Crash Adams
  13. Libianca
  14. Griffen Palmer
  15. J. K. Mac
  16. Reneé Rapp
  17. Tigirlily Gold
  18. Cian Ducrot
  19. Lavi$h
  20. Sleep Token

About SoundExchange 

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com. 

