Soundplant v.50.5 Released for Mac & Windows

QWERTY Soundboard App Turns Your Keyboard Into A Playable Instrument

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent developer Marcel Blum has released Soundplant® 50.5 for Windows and Mac, a major update to the venerable sound triggering software entering its 23rd year. V.50.5 brings native Apple Silicon support for blazing performance on the latest M1/M2 Macs, randomizable realtime effects for expanded sound design possibilities, and flexible input recording for capturing from microphone (or any other source) while continuing to play sounds and mix live input with Soundplant's output.

Soundplant 50.5 in dark mode Soundplant 50.5 in light mode

Soundplant is an ultra-low latency standalone software sampler allowing the instant playback of any format sound files from standard computer keyboard keys or MIDI, having become a beloved secret weapon of sound designers, DJs, podcasters, producers, gamers, and streamers. It can mix tons of sounds at once, queue playlists, trigger in the background with global hotkeys while using other apps, record its own output or any input (or both at the same time), and more, all with award-winning drag and drop ease and rock solid stability for live use. Just drop some sound files onto onscreen keys and start jamming!

BBC engineer Alistair McGhee calls Soundplant "a subtle & sophisticated sample player with a multitude & flexibility of playback options; it works so beautifully in what it does it just demands a place in the audio toolbox."

Soundplant has been rewritten from scratch for its v.50 generation, optimized for modern systems while maintaining its budget-friendly price, building on feedback from users in the theater, film, and music industries and feature sponsorship support from Nike, Inc., rock band Man Or Astro-Man?, and sound engineers and artists worldwide.

Availability & Pricing

Soundplant is available as a free download at https://soundplant.org/ with a 25-launch trial of the paid features. In unregistered mode it is free for non-commercial use. The registered version (USD $60) includes professional features like output device selection, expanded sound file format support, sample rates up to 384 kHz, recording, MIDI, and 'background key input' for global hotkey triggering. Soundplant runs on minimum Windows 7 64-bit or macOS 10.11.

Soundplant Screenshots:

https://soundplant.org/images/50.5detailed.png

https://soundplant.org/images/50.5detailed_light.png

Soundplant Videos:

https://youtu.be/Mp1zrZfKNFk

https://youtu.be/DXKgy5gj7Ok

Program Icon:

https://soundplant.org/images/spicon100x100.png

Full Product Details:

https://soundplant.org/about.htm

Media Contact:

Marcel Blum

[email protected]

347.466.1146

SOURCE Marcel Blum