SOUNDSTACK HIRES DIGITAL AUDIO VET MICHAEL FISCHER TO EXPAND STREAMING AUDIO BUSINESS

Former Triton Business Development Exec Will Also Grow International Markets

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundStack, the audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company, today announces the appointment of Michael Fischer as Vice President of Business Development. The appointment bolsters the company's growing publisher discipline – which also includes customer enablement, support, and podcast business teams – with a further focus on broadcast audio enterprises, including National Public Radio member stations.

"With years of experience in multiple ends of the audio ecosystem – from mobile, to enterprise tech platforms, to renowned communications companies – Michael brings tremendous knowledge that will make it easier for an array of streaming businesses to grow," stated Rockie Thomas, CRO of SoundStack. "He's a perfect addition to the team as we continue to work with publishers who understand how partnering with an independent tech platform will open them up to more choices and, in turn, more listeners and streaming/podcast revenue."

An all-encompassing tech platform, SoundStack combines podcast/streaming audio hosting/delivery, monetization, and insights in one place. Advertising and publisher partners on or off "the stack" can also buy and sell audio ads programmatically in the SoundStack Marketplace.

Fischer has been selling digital services to media companies for more than a decade, with an emphasis on audio streaming. He joins the team after nearly seven years as EVP/Business Development with mobile application provider AirKast, where he guided broadcasters, podcasters, and independent audio companies on content and sales strategies. His varied experience also includes over four years at Triton Digital as SVP of Engagement, and he was Director of Business Development at RAIN (Radio and Internet News).

First focusing on a range of broadcast audio enterprises in the U.S., Fischer will also spearhead development of global markets.

About SoundStack

SoundStack is the audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company for every kind of digital audio business – podcasters, digital broadcasters, platforms, advertisers and more. Giving those businesses equal access to big tech that's easy-to-use, and the ability to connect with any provider across the market, SoundStack makes audio hosting/delivery, monetization, and analysis simple and effective for everyone. Fully independent, the company's team of 70+ audio tech experts is guided only by what delivers the best results for its 14k+ customers. SoundStack is headquartered in Pittsburgh with offices around the country, and is the parent company of Live365.

Visit www.soundstack.com for more info.

Media Contact:

Scott Klass

917-359-9298

SOURCE SoundStack