Soup Market size is set to grow by USD 4.45 billion from 2023-2027, new product launches to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soup market size is estimated to grow by USD 4453.9 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soup Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online ), Product (Dried, Canned, UTH, and Other ), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., B and G Foods Inc., Baxters Food Group Ltd., Blount Fine Foods, Conagra Brands Inc., DR KELLYANN LLC, Frontier Soups, General Mills Inc., Kettle and Fire Inc, Nestle SA, Ottogi Co. Ltd., Premier Foods Plc, Savory Creations International Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Kroger Co., Tideford Organic Foods Ltd., Trader Joes, Unilever PLC, and Campbell Soup Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In the soup market, vendors have amplified their marketing efforts with creative strategies and innovative advertisements to boost product visibility. This trend is reflected in the rise of marketing and advertising budgets and the surge in promotional activities by companies. For example, Nestle's consumer-facing marketing expenses grew by 6.4% in 2021 compared to 2019. The company has been promoting its soups, such as MAGGI Soup, on a global scale. Campbell Soup is another notable player, engaging in various promotional activities in 2020. Keywords: marketing activities, innovative advertisements, marketing and advertising budgets, promotional activities, consumer-facing marketing, MAGGI Soup, global promotion, Campbell Soup, 2020 promotions The soup market caters to diverse consumer lifestyles, dietary choices, and convenience needs. Busy schedules and hectic lifestyles of working individuals drive the demand for healthy eating habits. Fresh, organic, and natural ingredients, as well as low-sodium, low-fat, gluten-free, and exotic flavor options, are essential considerations. Companies offer recyclable and biodegradable packaging to cater to eco-conscious consumers. Soup varieties include canned/preserved, chilled, and frozen options, available at convenience stores, online stores, and retail outlets. Shelf space is a crucial factor in retail sales. Keywords: consumer lifestyles, dietary choices, convenience, busy schedules, working individuals, healthy eating habits, fresh ingredients, organic ingredients, natural ingredients, low-sodium options, low-fat options, gluten-free options, exotic flavors, global-inspired soups, multicultural palate, recyclable packaging, biodegradable packaging, hectic lifestyles, dual-income households, RTE foods, nutritious food options, lean proteins, whole grains, dietary preferences, gluten-free soups, vegetarian soups, low-sodium soups, nutrient-rich soups, vitamins, minerals, flavor diversity, unique flavors, Mediterranean cuisine, traditional soups, innovative twists, convenience stores, online stores, retail stores, shelf space.

Market Challenges

The soup market encompasses various product categories, including high blood pressure and high blood sugar-friendly options, poached and quick soups, packet and instant soupy noodles, canned soups, and a range of product varieties. Consumers prioritize health and wellness, leading to demand for organic, free-from claims, and culturally influenced soups. Seasonal sales surges and diverse packaging formats cater to consumer preferences. Key ingredients, such as vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, legumes, grains, herbs, and spices, contribute to the nourishing qualities and essential nutrients found in these liquid-based culinary creations.

Segment Overview

This soup market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Dried

2.2 Canned

2.3 UTH

2.4 Other Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Offline- In the dynamic soup market, distribution channels significantly influence consumer behavior and purchasing decisions. Promotional deals and bundle offers, such as "buy one get one free" or "3 for the price of 2," attract the working population and working women, catering to their fast-paced lifestyles. Brand extension strategies, like introducing vegan soups or regular meat options, expand market reach and cater to diverse consumer preferences. Per capita spending on instant food products, including RTE (ready-to-eat), RTD (ready-to-drink), and soupy noodles, is influenced by cultural influences and health and wellness trends. Sonoma Brands, for instance, offers a wide range of flavors and varieties, including low-sodium, low-sugar, and gluten-free options, to cater to consumers with high blood pressure, high blood sugar, or dietary restrictions. Retail sales of soup products are driven by product innovations, such as quick soups in packets or UHT (ultra-high temperature) soups, and free-from claims, like "no added MSG" or "no artificial flavors." Instant soups and dehydrated soups continue to dominate the market due to their convenience and affordability. Overall, distribution channels play a crucial role in shaping the soup market landscape, with retailers and manufacturers constantly adapting to consumer demands and trends.

Research Analysis

The soup market caters to the working population, including women, who lead fast-paced lifestyles and seek convenient, nutritious meal options. Per capita spending on retail sales of soup continues to rise, driven by the popularity of instant food products and their varied offerings. Health and wellness trends have led to the growth of instant soups, dehydrated soups, UHT soups, and organic soups. Free-from claims, such as gluten-free and vegan, are increasingly important to consumers. Cultural influences and seasonal sales surges impact packaging formats and culinary creations. Ingredients, such as vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, legumes, and grains, are used to create liquid-based dishes that cater to diverse tastes and dietary preferences.

Market Research Overview

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Dried



Canned



UTH



Other

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

