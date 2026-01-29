Souper Bowl of Caring Enters Its 36th Year with "Small Gifts, Big Impact" Campaign

National movement surpasses $220 million raised to support local food charities across all fifty states.

BEE CAVE, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What began with a simple question: "What if everyone watching the Big Game gave just one dollar or one food item to a local food charity?" has grown into one of the nation's longest-running grassroots hunger-relief movements. As the Souper Bowl of Caring event enters its 36th year, Tackle Hunger announced that the program has now generated more than $220 million for local food charities nationwide, supporting hunger-relief efforts nationwide.

Former NFL player Stephen Braggs helps students understand how Small Gifts Make a Big Impact to local food charities. This year's Souper Bowl of Caring theme is Small Gifts Big Impact to indicate the power of how every dollar and item counts.

Each year, thousands of churches, schools, businesses, youth groups, and civic organizations across all fifty states participate in Souper Bowl of Caring, turning the energy of the Big Game into direct support for neighborhood food pantries, soup kitchens, and hunger-relief programs. To help donors easily find and support food charities, Tackle Hunger created the Tackle Hunger Map at map.tacklehunger.org, an interactive platform connecting donors with organizations in their communities and directing support to the charity selected by each donor. Sinclair television stations across the country are also joining in to support local food charities and bring awareness to the needs in their local communities.

For the third year, Tackle Hunger is partnering with regional dairy councils to emphasize the importance of providing healthy, nutritious dairy to families facing food insecurity. In select regions, donations made through the Tackle Hunger Map are designated to help local charities purchase healthy dairy such as milk, cheese, and yogurt for families in need.

This year's national theme, "Small Gifts, Big Impact," reflects the program's core message: that even modest contributions can make a meaningful difference. Charities often need far more than food alone, including toiletries, cleaning supplies, and children's items. Through its continued collaboration with Toys for Tots, Tackle Hunger is helping food charities meet the year-round needs of families in need, where children's lives are often disrupted by sudden hardship.

"Souper Bowl of Caring proves that when communities come together with compassion, small acts of generosity can transform lives," said Alison Reese, Executive Director of Tackle Hunger. "Our mission is simple: make it easy and fun for people to find their local charity and give in whatever way they can."

During Big Game week, Tackle Hunger will host community events in the host city of San Francisco, highlighting how national momentum translates into local impact by helping to open a new food pantry in the historic Bayview neighborhood.

Tackle Hunger's mission is to unite all communities to tackle hunger. Since 1990, the Souper Bowl of Caring event has used the energy of the Big Game to motivate support for food charities across the United States. Participants support the food charity of their choice through locally organized events and online giving. To learn more or get involved, visit www.tacklehunger.org or contact Bianca Thornton at [email protected].

