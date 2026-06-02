Tackle Hunger and Dairy MAX Partner to Fill the Fridge for Students Facing Food Insecurity at Colorado State University

National hunger relief leader kicks off National Dairy Month with a live dairy distribution event at CSU's Rams Against Hunger Pantry, highlighting a growing partnership with regional dairy councils to stock local food charities with healthy dairy nutrition across multiple states and regions.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tackle Hunger, home of the Souper Bowl of Caring, marked the start of National Dairy Month with a milestone dairy distribution event at Colorado State University's Rams Against Hunger Pantry in Fort Collins, Colorado. In partnership with Dairy MAX — the regional dairy council representing dairy farmers across Colorado and seven other states — and with a generous donation of 200 gallons of fresh milk from Morning Fresh Dairy, the June 1 activation stocked the CSU Rams Pantry fridge with healthy dairy nutrition for students facing food insecurity.

Tackle Hunger teams up to help local food charities to provide healthy dairy products.

The event is part of a growing, year-round partnership between Tackle Hunger and regional dairy councils across the country, centered on the Fill the Fridge campaign — a national initiative to designate dairy donations through the Tackle Hunger Map at map.tacklehunger.org, directing healthy dairy nutrition to local food charities in communities where it's needed most.

"Dairy is the #1 most requested item at food charities nationwide — and one of the hardest to get," said Alison Reese, Executive Director of Tackle Hunger. "This partnership with Dairy MAX and regional dairy councils is about more than a single event. It's about building a sustained pathway to get healthy dairy nutrition into the hands of families and students who need it most. Fill the Fridge is how we make that happen."

The need at CSU reflects a national crisis. According to the #RealCollege Survey conducted by The Hope Center at Temple University — a nationwide survey with over 150 participating institutions — 29% of CSU students experienced food insecurity in the past 30 days. Nationally, an estimated 3.8 million college students face food insecurity, with dairy being among the most critical yet least donated nutritional items at campus food pantries.

"Programs like Tackle Hunger create impact far beyond the dinner table. Giving food pantries the flexibility to purchase needed items locally helps nourish families, respond quickly to community needs and support local economies at the same time," said Michelle Van Pelt, Senior Manager of Business Development at Dairy MAX.

The June 1 event featured a donation of 200 gallons of fresh milk from Morning Fresh Dairy, on-site engagement hosted by Dairy MAX, and a live social media activation during the pantry's 2-5 PM serve time. Donors who gave through the Tackle Hunger Map or at secure.qgiv.com/for/filthfri/ during the campaign were entered into a drawing for CSU football tickets, with all donations matched up to $20,000 through Swing for a Cause.

The Fill the Fridge campaign runs throughout June Dairy Month, with donors able to designate their gifts to support dairy purchases at local food charities through the Tackle Hunger Map at map.tacklehunger.org. Tackle Hunger's unique multiplier model means that every dollar donated helps generate significantly more support for local food charities across the country.

About Tackle Hunger | Home of the Souper Bowl of Caring

Tackle Hunger's mission is to unite all communities to tackle hunger. Since 1990, the Souper Bowl of Caring event has used the energy of the Big Game to motivate support for food charities across the United States. Participants support the food charity of their choice through locally organized events and online giving. To learn more or get involved, visit www.tacklehunger.org or contact Bianca Thornton at [email protected].

About Dairy MAX

Dairy MAX represents dairy farm families across eight states, who together are responsible for producing 15% of all U.S. milk. Our mission is to bring the joy and power of dairy to everyone to create a stronger, healthier tomorrow. By caring for animals, protecting resources and investing in sustainability, farmers are creating a future where dairy becomes the choice that nourishes every life for generations to come.

For more information, visit DairyMAX.org.

About Morning Fresh Dairy

Morning Fresh Dairy is a family-owned Colorado dairy committed to providing fresh, high-quality dairy products to communities across the state. Their generous donation of 200 gallons of milk for the Fill the Fridge event reflects their commitment to supporting the communities they serve.

Media Contact:

Bianca Thornton

Media Manager, Tackle Hunger

(682) 521-5558

[email protected]

www.tacklehunger.org

SOURCE Tackle Hunger: Home of the Souper Bowl of Caring