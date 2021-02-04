Souper Bowl of Caring Goes Virtual to Support Need for 14 Billion Meals in 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Souper Bowl of Caring campaign, which unites communities to tackle hunger using the energy from the "Big Game" has gone virtual to support the growing needs of food charities both large and small around the country. Because of the nationwide COVID pandemic, 1 in 5 Americans are suffering from food insecurity where they are unsure they can make ends meet to put "soup in their bowls."

Tackle Hunger Map allows users to find and donate directly to a food charity in their local community.

Since 1990, Souper Bowl of Caring has united schools, churches, businesses, NFL advocates and passionate individuals during the weeks leading up to the "Big Game" to make it the largest weekend of giving and serving. In recent years, this youth-led movement has expanded its efforts throughout the year, which benefits thousands of hunger-relief charities chosen directly by participating groups. Recently, the Souper Bowl of Caring, partnering with Dell Technologies and the Department of Defense's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, has created the Tackle Hunger Map, where anyone can see and support their local food charity in one convenient app. In addition, food charity needs are displayed on this innovative map so you can see where crucial resources are needed to feed hungry Americans.

"The Tackle Hunger Map allows for giving to continue regardless of where we are! If everyone watching the Big Game would give just one dollar to their local food charity on Sunday, over half a billion meals could be provided to those in need," said Alison Reese, Executive Director of Souper Bowl of Caring. "Nearly $163 million has been sent directly to food charities across the country through the Souper Bowl of Caring since this movement began with a prayer and one youth group. May the example of Souper Bowl of Caring remind us of the extraordinary good that can be accomplished when ordinary people pull together for the common good."

Souper Bowl of Caring encourages participants and the public to continue to support food banks, soup kitchens, food pantries and church pantries through donations and volunteering. Those interested in supporting their local food charity can go to: Map.TackleHunger.org. Participants can add their current collection and report their totals at TackleHunger.org , [email protected] or call 800-358-SOUP (7687). To learn more or to join the team for those in need visit TackleHunger.org.

About Souper Bowl of Caring

Souper Bowl of Caring's mission is to empower youth and unite communities to #TackleHunger using the energy of the Big Game. Since 1990, Souper Bowl of Caring has generated more than $163 million in food and monetary donations across the country. Participants donate collections directly to their charity of choice, including food banks, soup kitchens or other local hunger-relief charities. For more information or to donate to Souper Bowl of Caring, visit TackleHunger.org or connect on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn.



Contact:

Rhett Grametbauer, Marketing and Communications Director

Souper Bowl of Caring

[email protected]

512-923-8336

