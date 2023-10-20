SOUR PATCH KIDS® Brand Asks Fans to Face the Ghosts of Their Past this Halloween

News provided by

Mondelēz International, Inc.

20 Oct, 2023, 12:32 ET

Those soured by cringey photos from their past are challenged to win sweet rewards in new campaign

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Step aside zombies and vampires, the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is launching a Halloween campaign that encourages consumers to face the scariest thing imaginable: their past. A hauntingly fun online experience, "Cringe or Candy," encourages fans to dig up their horrifying photos for a chance to win spooktacular prizes with a grand prize of $5,000 including SOUR PATCH KIDS Halloween candy.

Continue Reading
Sour Patch Kids
Sour Patch Kids
Sour Sweet Gone
Sour Sweet Gone
Cringe or Candy
Cringe or Candy

Fans can participate in a digital photo challenge by uploading their personal cringe pictures online at www.SPKcringeorcandy.com and playing the odds for a sweet reward from Oct. 17 - 31. With a click of a button, fans will immediately learn their fate – a sour trick of potentially having their cringey photo shared in the Cringe or Candy online photo gallery or a sweet reward of free Sour Patch Kids candy.

"From those awkward middle school dances to the regretful hairstyles and outfits that continue to haunt your school pictures, we all have embarrassing, cringe moments from our own past that make us laugh," said Jenna Carls, senior brand manager, candy, Mondelēz International. "What better time than Halloween to unearth our true terrors and share a bit of loveable mischievous with Sour Patch Kids candy."

Share the Ghosts From Your Past on TikTok

The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is adding to the nostalgia by partnering with singer, songwriter and culture icon Rebecca Black to create an original song, "Can't Outrun the Ghost." Black famously rose to fame with her viral hit song "Friday" in 2011 and has spent the decade forward bridging a path between the mainstream and the underground as a new kind of pop star.

"As the self-proclaimed queen of owning your past, this is the perfect collaboration to recognize those sour then sweet moments with Sour Patch Kids," said Rebecca Black. "Embracing our cringe-worthy moments makes us unique, and I can't wait to see everyone face their fears with 'Can't Outrun the Ghost' this Halloween!"

Watch Rebecca's anthem debut on TikTok (@msrebeccablack) on October 20. Fans can participate in the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand "Ghosts from your Past" TikTok campaign by following these simple steps:

  1. Find a Cringey Photo: Search the digital archives for that hilariously awkward or downright cringey snapshot from your past.
  2. Create Your TikTok: Make a TikTok video re-enacting your cringey picture from the past using Rebecca Black's "Can't Outrun the Ghost."
  3. Tag @TheRealSourPatchKids and Use #GhostsFromYourPast: Share the TikTok video by tagging the Sour Patch Kids brand in the caption and using the official hashtag #GhostsFromYourPast.

SOUR PATCH KIDS Halloween Candy Variety packs are now available at major retailers in 22, 40, 100 and 160-count treat size packs. Each treat size pack is the perfect size for parties or Trick or Treating.

Abbreviated Sweepstakes Rules
No Purchase is Necessary to enter the Sweepstakes, which is open to residents of the 50 United States, D.C., and Puerto Rico 13 and older. Sponsor, Administrator, Promotion Parties, related entities, their families, and those living in the same household are ineligible. Ends 11:59 pm ET on October 31, 2023. Visit www.SPKcringeorcandy.com to enter, and for Official Rules.

About Mondelēz International 
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

SOURCE Mondelēz International, Inc.

Also from this source

SOUR PATCH KIDS® Brand Falls into Fall with Limited Edition Apple-Inspired Flavors

SOUR PATCH KIDS® Brand Falls into Fall with Limited Edition Apple-Inspired Flavors

Move over pumpkin spice because the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is bringing a new fall flavor to consumers with a limited-edition release of apple-inspired ...
Sour, Sweet and So Refreshing: SOUR PATCH KIDS® Launches Lemonade-Inspired Flavors Just in Time for Summer

Sour, Sweet and So Refreshing: SOUR PATCH KIDS® Launches Lemonade-Inspired Flavors Just in Time for Summer

SOUR PATCH KIDS is celebrating summer with the launch of Lemonade Fest, a mouth-puckering, lemonade-inspired candy. Now available in stores...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.