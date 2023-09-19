SOUR PATCH KIDS® Brand Falls into Fall with Limited Edition Apple-Inspired Flavors

News provided by

Mondelēz International, Inc.

19 Sep, 2023, 13:47 ET

New introduction offers a sour-then-sweet bite for the fall season

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over pumpkin spice because the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is bringing a new fall flavor to consumers with a limited-edition release of apple-inspired candy. SOUR PATCH KIDS Apple Harvest candy is a delicious take on a seasonal classic with three sour-then-sweet apple-inspired flavors: Cranberry Apple, Apple Cider and Caramel Apple. Consumers are encouraged to pick up the limited-release product while SOUR PATCH KIDS Apple Harvest candy is available nationwide now through October.  

Continue Reading

"We're helping consumers turn over a new leaf this fall with our seasonal introduction of SOUR PATCH KIDS Apple Harvest candy. This limited-edition product captures autumn's essence in a soft, chewy candy that delivers the ultimate sour-then-sweet combination our fans know and love," said Jenna Carls, senior brand manager, candy, Mondelēz International. "Whether you're looking for a back-to-school treat, planning a trip to the local orchard or preparing for the next tailgate, SOUR PATCH KIDS Apple Harvest candy delivers all the tart and tangy fun this fall."

The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand loves to introduce unique flavor combinations for fans to enjoy, and Apple Harvest is a perfect new addition to offer a mischievous twist on the classic, comforting flavors of fall. SOUR PATCH KIDS Apple Harvest candy is now available at major national retailers in a 10 ounce pouch for $3.00 SRP. For more information about SOUR PATCH KIDS, please visit https://sourpatchkids.com/.

About Mondelēz International 
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

SOURCE Mondelēz International, Inc.

Also from this source

Sour, Sweet and So Refreshing: SOUR PATCH KIDS® Launches Lemonade-Inspired Flavors Just in Time for Summer

belVita Breakfast Biscuits and Tamera Mowry-Housley Team Up to Help Busy Moms "Rise & Thrive" This Summer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.