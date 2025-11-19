SOUR PUNCH® CANDY FINDS MATCH MADE IN INDIANA WITH NEW INDIANA PACERS® PARTNERSHIP

LA PORTE, Ind., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Proudly Made in Indiana

It's a swish for sour candy fans, as the SOUR PUNCH ® candy brand joins the INDIANA PACERS ® as an official partner for the 2025/26 season.

Sour Punch Joins Indiana Pacers as Official Partner

This exciting new partnership with the iconic Hoosier institution is timely for the Sour Punch team, which is celebrating 20 years of making candy in Northwest Indiana this year. The Sour Punch team is looking forward to tipping off this first season in partnership by sharing both iconic items and new innovations from the brand, and by making more connections with families coming together to enjoy their favorite sport - and perhaps, their favorite sweets.

"We're thrilled that Sour Punch is teaming up with the Indiana Pacers," shares Clarence Walsh, VP of Business Development at American Licorice™Company , home to the sour candy brand. "This partnership just fits, because the Pacers' spirit aligns perfectly with Sour Punch's brand purpose of ' Embrace Your Punch.' As someone who has been a huge Pacers fan since the '90s with Reggie [Miller] and Rik Smits, this one hits especially close to home."

"Our fans bring incredible energy to every game, and partnering with Sour Punch adds to the excitement of game day and beyond," said Terry Tiernon, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "Teaming up with a proudly Indiana brand allows us to share iconic treats and fun experiences with our fans, and we value that Sour Punch shares our commitment to giving back to Hoosier communities."

Partners in Purpose

Originally manufactured in the southwest suburbs of Chicago beginning in 1990, Sour Punch candy moved its operations to La Porte, IN in 2005. Now headquartered in La Porte, the brand has become a fixture in the local community through its non-profit work, and by sharing its classic sweet and sour candy with residents.

"It has been important to us to reinvest in the communities where our employees live and work," shares Liz Boyna, American Licorice Marketing Integration Manager. "We've been fortunate in recent years to be able to expand the reach of our resources into Indianapolis , and with this new partnership between the Sour Punch brand and the Indiana Pacers, we have a great opportunity to deepen these connections in the coming years and learn about the ways we can serve even more fans and families in our extended backyard."

Sweet Season Highlights

Indiana Pacers fans will get a chance to try exciting new Sour Punch items, and to win some sweet prizes, as they visit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Pacers season home games. This includes tonight's lucky Dance Cam winner, who will go home with a special Sour Punch prize pack full of goodies. "Our mascot, Pun-chi is puckered up and ready for the dance cam and looks forward to sharing some iconic treats with Pacers fans!" - Kristi Shafer, VP of Marketing, American Licorice Co.

Follow @sourpunchcandy for more season updates.

SOURCE American Licorice Company