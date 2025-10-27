SOUR PUNCH(R) CANDY BRAND PUCKERS UP FOR LIMITED RELEASE OF ALL PICKLE STRAWS

LA PORTE, Ind., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's 2025, and pickle flavor fans are still having their moment. From chips, to cotton candy - even mayonnaise - shoppers are seeing a delightful amount of dill on the shelf.

Pickle Roulette Success

As pickle flavored CPG products were starting to make their mark in the marketplace, the Sour Punch brand decided to play a little April Fool's joke on its fans with the 2023 release of Sour Punch Pickle Roulette Straws .

Sour Punch All Pickle Straws

The brand launched the limited time item to quick success, fans of the candy embracing the roulette theme, and playfully sharing their experiences of finding the sneaky pickle flavor hidden among the fruit-flavored Straws in the all-green pack. Pickle Roulette also received industry recognition for its innovative flavor and eating experience, pushing the brand to release Pickle Roulette Bites(R).

CANDY INDUSTRY names Sour Punch Pickle Roulette Best New Product of 2023

All New, All Pickle Sour Punch Straws

Adding to its pickle-flavor portfolio, the brand will be releasing All Pickle Straws later this fall. Despite the continued influx of pickle products on the market, the brand believes this new release will stand out because of what fans have always loved about Sour Punch candy: its classic soft and chewy texture, and signature smother of sour sugar coating.

The sweet and sour mix amplifies the tangy pickle flavor, and will offer consumers a new way to experience the pickle flavor trend. Longtime fans of the Sour Punch brand will also get to experience their favorite candy in a whole new way.

The Sour Punch team plans to launch the new All Pickle item mid-November, encouraging fans to stay tuned on social media for more announcements leading up to the releases. All Pickle Sour Punch Straws will be available exclusively online at shop.amerlic.com .

About Sour Punch Candy

SOUR PUNCH® candy offers mouth-watering, sweet-yet-sour chewy treats to excite candy fans of all ages. One of the first brands to enter the sour candy market in the 1990's, Sour Punch candy continues to tease taste buds with its fun colors and fruity flavors, each packing an extra "punch" of sweet, sour, savory, even spicy! Sour Punch candies satisfy sour cravings in a variety of forms including Straws, Bites, Twists, and fun shapes.

