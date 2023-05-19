Sour, Sweet and So Refreshing: SOUR PATCH KIDS® Launches Lemonade-Inspired Flavors Just in Time for Summer

News provided by

Mondelēz International, Inc.

19 May, 2023, 12:30 ET

New Lemonade Fest TikTok challenge offers fans the chance to win sweet rewards 

EAST HANOVER, N.J., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUR PATCH KIDS is celebrating summer with the launch of Lemonade Fest, a mouth-puckering, lemonade-inspired candy. Now available in stores nationwide, Lemonade Fest is SOUR PATCH KIDS' delicious mix of everyone's favorite sour-then-sweet candy in four unique lemonade-themed flavors: Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Blue Raspberry Lemonade and Cherry Lime Lemonade. From the first sour bite to the sweet finish, SOUR PATCH KIDS Lemonade Fest is sure to make tastebuds tingle.

Continue Reading

"With Lemonade Fest, we've created a fun and refreshing candy that perfectly captures the ultimate essence of sour-then-sweet, in a way that only SOUR PATCH KIDS can. We know our Gen Z fans will love the bright, lemonade-inspired flavors," said Grace Howard, Brand Manager, Innovation, Mondelēz International. "Whether you're lounging by the pool, trick-or-treating, looking for a cool stocking stuffer, or puckering up for Valentine's Day, SOUR PATCH KIDS Lemonade Fest delivers a tangy tingle that will keep the summer vibe alive all year long."

To celebrate the launch of Lemonade Fest, from May 29 to August 29, SOUR PATCH KIDS is turning sour summers sweet on TikTok by encouraging fans to post a TikTok video sharing their sour summer stories including the hashtag #SPKMakesLemonade and tagging @therealsourpatchkids in the caption, and including #Sweepstakes as a text overlay. Whether it be missing a flight, dropping an ice cream cone before the first lick, or falling asleep on the beach and waking up with a sunglasses tan line, SOUR PATCH KIDS is stepping in to save summer by allowing fans to enter for a chance to win sweet rewards, including a SPK Lemonade Fest prize pack and a summer getaway.

The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand loves to introduce unique flavor combinations for fans to enjoy, and Lemonade Fest is a perfect new addition to the classic line-up of sour-then-sweet favorites. SOUR PATCH KIDS Lemonade Fest candy is now available at all major national retailers in two sizes: 3.6 oz for $1.25 SRP, and 8 oz for $3.09 SRP. For more information about SOUR PATCH KIDS, please visit https://sourpatchkids.com/.

Abbreviated Sweepstakes Rules
No Purchase is Necessary to enter the Sweepstakes, which is open to legal residents of the 50 United States/D.C. and Puerto Rico 16 years of age and older. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends August 29, 2023. For full entry, prize descriptions and other details, including odds of winning, see the Official Rules at bit.ly/41vJoDH.

About Mondelēz International 
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

SOURCE Mondelēz International, Inc.

Also from this source

belVita Breakfast Biscuits and Tamera Mowry-Housley Team Up to Help Busy Moms "Rise & Thrive" This Summer

SOUR PATCH KIDS® Drums Up the Future for HBCU Students with Mischief for Change Scholarship Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.