Source Intelligence Announces AI-Powered SCIP Database Compliance Solution

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Intelligence , a SaaS company providing compliance data on supply chains for over 50 global regulations, has released a program that automates compliance for the new ECHA SCIP regulation. The Source Intelligence SCIP program allows businesses to upload their suppliers to a central platform. Once uploaded, AI technology gathers and validates necessary documentation from the supply chain. This allows businesses to gain quick access to article information needed, roll up the data collected into proper SCIP submission formatting, and submit dossiers to the ECHA all on one platform.

The biggest challenges businesses face when it comes to SCIP compliance are the wealth of article information needed from their entire supply chain, the time-consuming process of manually creating dossiers for each product, and staying flexible to the many changes the regulation has endured. Of the new program, Source Intelligence's President and Co-Founder Matt Thorn said, "We want to make SCIP compliance accessible to businesses of all sizes. Keeping SCIP in-house can prove very costly, especially at a time when businesses are focusing on staying afloat. With our AI solution, we let technology do the heavy lifting whether you need help with part or all of the process."