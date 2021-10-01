SourceAmerica celebrates inclusion during National Disability Employment Awareness Month

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica® and its network of nonprofit agencies are highlighting the importance of inclusion and the workforce contributions of people with disabilities during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Throughout October, SourceAmerica will celebrate with the theme announced by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy – America's Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.

"While the nation continues to face challenges from the global pandemic, people with disabilities are still rising to the occasion and contributing to workplace success," said SourceAmerica Interim President and CEO Richard Belden. "As a nation, we need to make a commitment to an inclusive national recovery from the pandemic, ensuring that people with disabilities have full access to economic opportunity and – if needed – accommodations and supports that allow everyone to contribute their skills and talents."

Employers of all sizes and in all industries are encouraged all month long to recognize the value employees with disabilities bring to the U.S. economy and workforce. In support of this year's theme, SourceAmerica will engage in a variety of activities to increase awareness of disability employment issues and reaffirm its commitment to an inclusive work culture. These efforts include a social media campaign and amplifying the voices of people with disabilities who support AbilityOne® Program contracts.

"The AbilityOne Program is one of the nation's largest sources of employment for people who are blind or have significant disabilities. There are nearly 40,000 AbilityOne employees in the SourceAmerica network, and each of their voices matters," said Belden. "During National Disability Employment Awareness Month and all year long, we have to spread the important message that their perspectives and experiences enrich the American workforce."

AbilityOne employees across the SourceAmerica nonprofit network will share their stories throughout October. Get to know them and learn more at SourceAmerica.org/newsroom.

About SourceAmerica

SourceAmerica connects government and corporate customers to a national network of nonprofit agencies that hire a talented segment of the workforce – people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with differing abilities. As a leading job creator within the disability community and distinguished as an AbilityOne authorized enterprise, SourceAmerica harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

