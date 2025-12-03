SourceAmerica announces 2026 Achievement Awards finalists

In recognition of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, finalists demonstrate how opportunity, innovation and advocacy strengthen America's workforce

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica®, a national nonprofit that administers the AbilityOne® Program to create employment opportunities for people with disabilities through federal contracts, announced the finalists of its national 2026 Achievement Awards . The awards recognize individuals with disabilities' dedication, advocacy and leadership to advance employment opportunities for people with disabilities nationwide.

Each year, the SourceAmerica Achievement Awards honor workers with disabilities, nonprofits and business partners whose resilience, innovation and leadership strengthen the nation's workforce and military readiness. Beyond celebrating individual success, these awards highlight the transformative impact of disability employment, shifting perceptions of capability and demonstrating how disability employment drives innovation, enriches workplace culture, and contributes to a more equitable economy nationwide.

"As we mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, SourceAmerica is honored to recognize these exceptional individuals whose dedication and leadership continue to strengthen disability employment across the nation," said Richard Belden, SourceAmerica president and CEO. "Each of their stories reminds us why expanding meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities is essential for economic growth and advancing innovation, community resilience and America's workforce."

Learn more about the accomplishments of the 2026 Achievement Awards finalists:

William M. Usdane Award for outstanding achievement and exceptional character Derek Point, Melwood, Upper Marlboro, Md. Eugene Lene, Lanakila Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii Tyrrell Best, Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, Inc. (ECVC, Inc.), Greenville, N.C.

Evelyne Villines Award for advancement into management Christopher Lofstedt, The Corporate Source, Garden City, N.Y. Italy Turner, Goodwill Industries of North Georgia, Decatur, Ga. Zane Sanford, VersAbility Resources, Inc., Hampton, Va.

Honor Roll for Veterans Award for outstanding achievement in their work Robert Miller Jr., Phoenix, Huntsville, Ala. Shantrell Mansfield, ServiceSource, Oakton, Va. Valentino Corbett, PRIDE Industries, Fort Rucker, Ala.

Tom Miller Advocacy Award for outstanding achievement and self-advocacy Irving Middleton, Palmetto Goodwill Services, Charleston, S.C. Leroy Stanford, SOAR365, Richmond, Va. Simeon Fowler, Brevard Achievement Center (BAC), Rockledge, Fla.



Employee, nonprofit and business partner winners will be announced at SourceAmerica's annual Xforce Conference in Grapevine, Texas, May 18-20, 2026.

To learn more about SourceAmerica or the Achievement Awards, please visit SourceAmerica.org .

