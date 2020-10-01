SourceAmerica celebrates professionals with disabilities during National Disability Employment Awareness Month

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica® is proud to join the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy and many other organizations in celebrating the 75th observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. This year's commemoration offers people, organizations, and legislators an opportunity to raise awareness about disability employment issues and recognize the impact of individuals with disabilities across the country.

From performing custodial services at federal buildings to producing personal protective equipment (such as masks and gowns) for members of the military, people with disabilities have demonstrated their dedication and commitment during COVID-19. Their work is a reminder that people with disabilities are always essential. That's why SourceAmerica has chosen the theme "Always Essential" to celebrate these professionals throughout the month of October.

"While National Disability Employment Awareness Month provides a platform to recognize the important work of professionals with disabilities, their contributions should be recognized year-round," said Richard Belden, Interim CEO of SourceAmerica. "Let's elevate, collaborate and be a force for change in the year ahead to create a truly inclusive workforce."

The latest unemployment report shows that jobs for people with disabilities have made modest gains since the initial effects of the pandemic. Experts warn, however, that many factors could affect job gains over the next few months, including a potential second wave of COVID-19.

SourceAmerica encourages everyone to join the National Disability Employment Month celebration by advocating for federal, state, and local policymakers to support legislation that helps create employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

All businesses should commit to fostering a more inclusive workforce, one in which all people are recognized for their abilities and talents. SourceAmerica is partnering with a variety of social media influencers, including Shane Burcaw, Hannah Aylward, Madeline Delp and Rae Green, to share that message. Join the conversation by using #NDEAM and #NDEAM75.

About SourceAmerica

SourceAmerica connects government and corporate customers to a national network of over 700 nonprofit agencies that hire a talented segment of the workforce – professionals with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with differing abilities. As a leading job creator within the disability community, and distinguished as an AbilityOne® authorized enterprise, SourceAmerica harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow the organization on Facebook (@SourceAmerica), Twitter (@SourceAmerica), Instagram (@SourceAmerica), and LinkedIn (@SourceAmerica).

