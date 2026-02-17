SourceAmerica sponsors America250 to celebrate nation's 250th, contributions of employees with disabilities

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica is excited to announce its sponsorship of America250, the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress with leading the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

SourceAmerica is a national nonprofit organization that helps administer the AbilityOne® Program – a federal program that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities including veterans. This collaboration brings together America250's mission to engage all Americans in the Semiquincentennial with SourceAmerica's deep commitment to increasing meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. SourceAmerica and America250 will work together to highlight disability employment initiatives and the vital role that employment for all Americans plays in building a strong and united nation.

Since its founding in 1974, SourceAmerica has been a leading force in connecting people with disabilities to meaningful employment through federal product and service contracts. As the nation approaches this historic milestone, the Semiquincentennial represents a generational opportunity to highlight what employees with disabilities are doing to increase domestic manufacturing, support military readiness, and strengthen America's economy.

"SourceAmerica is proud to sponsor America250 and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence," said Richard Belden, CEO of SourceAmerica. "For more than 50 years, SourceAmerica has been a trusted partner for federal agencies, which rely on employees with disabilities in our network for a wide variety of Made in America products and essential services. As we join this initiative to reflect on our nation's past and look ahead to the future, we proudly honor the contributions of all Americans, including those with disabilities."

Through its sponsorship of America250, SourceAmerica aims to elevate awareness of its nationwide network of AbilityOne federal contractors, showcasing the work they do to support national security, and demonstrating its value to potential business partners to expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

"We are proud to partner with SourceAmerica as we honor 250 years of American history and look forward to a future where opportunity and inclusion are central to our national identity," said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. "This partnership reflects our shared belief that expanding access to meaningful work strengthens not only individuals and families, but the fabric of communities across America."

America250 and SourceAmerica will coordinate on initiatives that:

Elevate personal stories of people with disabilities, including veterans, who are shaping their communities and the nation through meaningful employment.

Expand public awareness of disability employment policies and practices in communities nationwide.

Support events and programs that showcase the contributions of workers with disabilities as part of the broader Semiquincentennial narrative.

Highlight SourceAmerica's mission-aligned stories, domestic manufacturing, and AbilityOne workforce impact across national celebrations.

Both organizations will help celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary by reflecting on America's past achievements and highlighting its ongoing commitment to economic opportunity for all Americans.

About SourceAmerica

SourceAmerica is a national nonprofit that helps administer the AbilityOne Program – a program that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities through federal product and service contracts. We are a bridge between our network contractors and federal customers, providing the resources and support they need to successfully navigate the AbilityOne Program. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook, X.com (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About America 250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

