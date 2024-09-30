SourceAmerica Celebrates Workforce Inclusion During National Disability Employment Awareness Month

SourceAmerica promotes the benefits of hiring people with disabilities through its "True Inclusion Equals All" campaign this October

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica® today announced its commitment to highlighting the vital contributions people with disabilities make to America's workforce and underscoring the need for expanded employment opportunities and greater workplace accessibility for this community during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) in October 2024.

NDEAM, which takes place every October, celebrates the talent, contributions and value added to the American economy by workers with disabilities.

SourceAmerica's "True Inclusion Equals All" campaign complements this year's NDEAM theme of "Access to Good Jobs for All." SourceAmerica and its nationwide network of AbilityOne® authorized providers bring this vision to life by connecting people with disabilities to job opportunities where they can contribute to the American economy and support military readiness through the AbilityOne Program.

"We're celebrating the employment achievements of workers with disabilities, and also shining a light on the immense talents and capabilities of this incredibly valuable workforce," said Richard Belden, SourceAmerica president and CEO. "Through our collaborative efforts with nonprofit, government and military partners, SourceAmerica continues our 50-year commitment to empowering people with disabilities through our dedication to creating opportunities by connecting job seekers with well-paying jobs and advancement opportunities that enable them to build rewarding, long-term careers."

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, nearly 63% of people with a disability 16 to 64 years of age do not have jobs and the unemployment rate for all people with disabilities is about twice that of people with no disability.

On the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's release of its annual Disability and Health Data System survey, which found that over 70 million U.S. adults reported having a disability in 2022, SourceAmerica is proud to have connected nearly 400,000 people with disabilities to meaningful employment through its 50-year history and now:

Works with more than 575 nonprofits to employ nearly 59,000 people with disabilities who are part of the SourceAmerica network.

Has over 33,000 people with disabilities employed through AbilityOne contracts held by more than 350 of those nonprofits, earning over $1 billion in wages and benefits.

During NDEAM, SourceAmerica will continue to highlight how workforce inclusion of people with disabilities leads to remarkable outcomes, demonstrating that when we embrace diversity in the workplace, everyone benefits.

A 2023 study found that the AbilityOne Program is an outstanding investment for the federal government, providing an average return on investment of $2.66 for every $1 spent to administer the Program and a total estimated impact of $370 million including through increased tax revenue, decreased government spending and increased local economic activity.

This October, employers across all industries are encouraged to acknowledge and celebrate the invaluable contributions of workers with disabilities to the American economy and workforce. SourceAmerica will continue to amplify the voices of workers with disabilities, showcasing how their unique perspectives and experiences significantly enrich and strengthen America's labor force.

SourceAmerica connects government customers and other organizations to a national network of AbilityOne authorized providers that hire a talented segment of the workforce—people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with disabilities. SourceAmerica, an AbilityOne authorized enterprise, harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers as a leading job connector for the disability community. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

