SourceAmerica earns VETS Indexes' 2026 4 Star Employer Award

SourceAmerica recognized for excellence in veteran employment and support programs

VIENNA, Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica®, an AbilityOne® authorized enterprise that connects employment opportunities for people with disabilities, proudly announces that it has received VETS Indexes' prestigious 4 Star Employer Award for 2026, highlighting SourceAmerica's strong commitment to connecting veterans with disabilities to employment opportunities.

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards program is recognized as the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, analyzing organizations' policies, practices and outcomes across five critical categories:

SourceAmerica, a national nonprofit organization that helps administer the AbilityOne Program – a federal program that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities, has been named as a 2026 VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer for its efforts strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

"We're very proud that VETS Indexes has chosen to honor SourceAmerica this year with a four-star employer rating," said Amanda King, SourceAmerica vice president, human resources. "The award recognizes SourceAmerica's continuous advances in hiring veterans for its staff and within the AbilityOne Program."

The nonprofit agencies that SourceAmerica connects veterans with often offer resources beyond employment, such as military-to-civilian employment transition assistance, job training, career counseling and other services to boost on-the-job success. VETS Indexes' award program was developed by veteran employment experts who manage the Employing U.S. Vets Conference and VETS Indexes, with input from specialists across government, nonprofits and corporations. This recognition comes at a time of record participation in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, with 349 organizations submitting surveys for consideration.

"SourceAmerica has demonstrated meaningful and measurable support for veterans and the military-connected community through its commitment to building opportunities for those who served," said Nicholas Antaki, president of VETS Indexes.

"As we launch our new awards platform and enhanced survey experience in 2026, we are making it easier than ever for organizations to showcase their veteran employment initiatives and benchmark their progress. Employers like SourceAmerica continue to set the standard and help drive the future of veteran employment forward," Antaki said.

SourceAmerica's recognition reinforces its position as a leader in creating employment opportunities for veterans with disabilities. The organization's commitment to veterans aligns with its overarching mission of creating employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

To learn more about SourceAmerica and its commitment to veterans, visit https://www.sourceamerica.org/get-involved/veterans .

About SourceAmerica

SourceAmerica is a national nonprofit that helps administer the AbilityOne Program – a program that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities through federal product and service contracts. We are a bridge between our network contractors and federal customers, providing the support and resources they need to successfully navigate the AbilityOne Program. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About VETS Indexes

VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

The VETSX and VTRNIX indexes were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines. The performance of the indexes has emphatically confirmed that thesis, regularly outpacing the S&P 500.

As the world's first resource for U.S.-veteran-themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families.

Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com and follow us on social media channels via LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

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