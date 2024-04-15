SourceAmerica partners with Military Times to honor service members of the year

Beyond the uniform - partnership showcases commitment

to diversity and service

VIENNA, Va., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica®, an AbilityOne® authorized enterprise that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities, announced the organization is a proud sponsor of the Military Times Service Members of the Year Awards, which is taking place on April 24, 2024, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.

For the past 23 years, the Service Members of the Year awards have honored one outstanding military (active duty, Guard or Reserve) member from each branch of service, as well as a veteran. Award recipients are selected based on exemplary military service beyond the call of duty and are nominated by their compatriots and commanding officers.

"It is our honor and privilege to sponsor this 23-year tradition recognizing the exemplary service, commitment, honor and sacrifice of our U.S. military service members," said Richard Belden, president and CEO of SourceAmerica. "With a 50-year history, SourceAmerica reflects on our organization's long-standing relationship with the Armed Forces during which time we've remained committed to ensuring the military is mission-ready while increasing job opportunities and independence for thousands of people with disabilities."

More than 2,400 veterans are part of the AbilityOne workforce of 33,000 people who are blind or have significant disabilities. A recent socioeconomic study found that AbilityOne contracts held by nonprofits within SourceAmerica's network and the Department of Defense had a total economic impact of $185 million, including increased federal tax revenues and savings in benefit programs. SourceAmerica works closely with all branches of the military, producing products including gear and uniforms for the warfighter and offering services on military bases from total facilities and vehicle maintenance, dining facility services, custodial and landscaping services, as well as operating contact centers for active duty and retired military personnel.

"We're thankful to be continuing our partnership with SourceAmerica for this year's Service Members of the Year Awards," said Kelly Facer, SVP, head of operations of Military Times. "We continue to find SourceAmerica's commitment to supporting the employment of military personnel and veterans inspiring; a commitment that spans decades connecting people with disabilities to meaningful careers, and making a real difference in the lives of civilians and those who have served."

To explore SourceAmerica resources for veterans, including AbilityOne job opportunities, please visit https://www.sourceamerica.org/get-involved/veterans .

To learn more about the Military Times Foundation and the Service Members of the Year Awards, visit https://www.servicemembersoftheyear.org/ .

About SourceAmerica

SourceAmerica connects government customers and other organizations to a national network of AbilityOne authorized providers that hire a talented segment of the workforce—people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with disabilities. SourceAmerica, an AbilityOne authorized enterprise, harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers as a leading job connector for the disability community. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

