SourceAmerica Promotes Workforce Inclusion for People with Disabilities During National Disability Employment Awareness Month

SourceAmerica

02 Oct, 2023, 08:06 ET

SourceAmerica and partners celebrate "Advancing Access and Equity" throughout October

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) SourceAmerica® recently commissioned a national survey to highlight the contributions of people with disabilities to the workforce and the importance of creating additional access to employment opportunities for the disability community.

This year's NDEAM theme, "Advancing Access and Equity," established by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy, provides SourceAmerica and its nationwide network of AbilityOne® authorized providers the opportunity to showcase the employment success stories of people with disabilities and their contributions toward military readiness and other essential products and services to federal customers.

Throughout its almost 50-year history, SourceAmerica has connected people with disabilities to meaningful jobs through contracts with the federal government, military and the private sector.

The SourceAmerica Employment Inclusion Survey polled 1,000 employed Americans with disabilities and 1,000 employed Americans without disabilities on challenges and opportunities related to employment and inclusion. The findings showed overwhelming support from respondents (93%) for the government and private sector to actively support more employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Additionally:

  • More than a third wanted the government to set targets, quotas or goals for disability in their workforce.
  • Nearly half identified disability awareness training for hiring managers and employees to also promote employment opportunities for people with disabilities. 

There was also very strong support for Diversity, Equality, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) initiatives. Sixty-seven percent viewed DEIA initiatives as essential for helping individuals facing barriers to employment, including individuals with disabilities. SourceAmerica advocates that the desire for more DEIA initiatives emphasizes the need for more access to employment for people with disabilities – which are America's most underutilized workforce. Additionally:

  • Of those familiar with DEIA initiatives, 7 in 10 believed more emphasis should be placed on people with disabilities in workplace DEIA initiatives.
  • And 58% believe that their employer is not doing enough to promote diversity and inclusivity.

"We look forward to raising awareness of the talents and capability of this valuable but underutilized workforce," said SourceAmerica President and CEO Richard Belden. "Together with our nonprofit, government, and military partners, we continuously work to lower the unemployment rate for people with disabilities by connecting them to meaningful, well-paid jobs with advancement potential."

Throughout October, employers of all sizes and industries are encouraged to recognize the value employees with disabilities bring to the U.S. economy and workforce. SourceAmerica will continue to amplify the voices of people with disabilities and highlight how their perspectives and experiences enrich the American workforce.

To learn more, please visit https://www.sourceamerica.org/who-we-are/employment-inclusion-survey.

About SourceAmerica
SourceAmerica connects government customers and other organizations to a national network of AbilityOne® authorized providers that hire a talented segment of the workforce—people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with disabilities. SourceAmerica, an AbilityOne® authorized enterprise, harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers as a leading job connector for the disability community. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

