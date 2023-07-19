SourceAmerica proudly sponsors the Military Times Foundation Service Members of the Year awards

VIENNA, Va., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica®, an AbilityOne® authorized enterprise that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities including veterans and wounded warriors, announced its sponsorship of the Military Times Service Members of the Year awards, which took place on July 18, 2023, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.

For the past 22 years, the Service Members of the Year awards have honored one outstanding military (active duty, Guard, or Reserve) member from each branch of service, as well as a veteran. Award winners are selected based on exemplary military service beyond the call of duty.

"We are proud and honored to sponsor this 22-year tradition of recognizing the service and sacrifices of our U.S. military service members," said Richard Belden, president and CEO of SourceAmerica. "This sponsorship mirrors our organization's close ties to the military. For decades, we've worked in the federal space to ensure the military is mission-ready while increasing job opportunities and independence for thousands of people with disabilities. We value this relationship and are excited to continue to honor our commitment to the armed forces."

"We are incredibly grateful for the generous support from SourceAmerica for the Service Members of the Year awards, as well as the overall work that the organization does with military organizations and veterans with disabilities," said Kelly Facer, SVP Revenue Operations, Sightline Media Group. "For over 40 years, SourceAmerica has connected people with disabilities to employment opportunities on federal contracts and the private sector. This commitment extends to veterans, and we are thankful for SourceAmerica's assistance in transferring their military skills to other fields as they transition to civilian life."

