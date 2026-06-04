Sourcefit named winner in the Artificial Intelligence category at the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards 2026

While Enterprises Debate AI Governance, a Global BPO Has Been Running It in Production

MANILA, Philippines, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcefit, a global BPO operating across the Philippines, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, Madagascar, Armenia, and the United Kingdom, has been named the winner in the Artificial Intelligence category at the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards 2026.

The recognition arrives ten weeks before the EU AI Act takes full effect on 2 August 2026, when organizations deploying AI across regulated industries in Europe will face a reckoning. They will need to demonstrate auditability, human oversight, and verifiable data access controls. Most enterprises will not be ready. Sourcefit's architecture meets those requirements today.

Gartner research from May 2026 finds 40% of enterprises will demote or decommission autonomous AI agents by 2027 due to governance gaps identified only after production incidents.

Sourcefit built an AI governance platform where unauthorized data access is structurally impossible. Controls are not a policy framework sitting on top of the system; they are enforced at the database and credential layer before an agent can act. Agents can only retrieve rows they are explicitly authorized to access at the database engine level. That distinction, between policy-based AI governance and infrastructure-enforced AI governance, closes off prompt injection as a viable attack vector, a class of attack most enterprise AI deployments cannot defend against.

Sourcefit runs production AI handling sensitive client data across healthcare, finance, insurance, and technology without a breach, rollback, or governance failure. Agents operate across 30-plus operational skills, with every action permanently on record. Governance at this level has cut the time required for firewall queries and compliance validation by more than 95%.

"The enterprise AI governance problem is only getting more complex. As organizations deploy agents into more sensitive environments, the infrastructure behind them must keep up. That is what Sourcefit focused on."

— Andy Schachtel, CEO, Sourcefit

Built by Sourcefit's internal technology team, the platform follows ISO/IEC 42001 for responsible AI management. Sourcefit's clients are already operating on the architecture others will be asked to retrofit.

About Sourcefit

Sourcefit is a global outsourcing company operating across the Philippines, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, Madagascar, Armenia, and the United Kingdom. Enterprise clients in healthcare, finance, insurance, and technology partner with Sourcefit for AI-governed outsourcing where compliance is built into the infrastructure, not layered on top. Learn more at sourcefit.com.

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SOURCE Sourcefit