Sourcemap's Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution Named Among Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas

In its seventh year highlighting the most creative solutions to the biggest issues facing the world today, Fast Company honors global supply chain due diligence leader Sourcemap

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcemap , a global provider of supply chain mapping and traceability software, today announced its Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution has been named the winner in the Enterprise category in Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards , which honors finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. Recognized for its work in identifying and eradicating human rights violations, Sourcemap's data-driven Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution empowers businesses to future-proof today's global supply chains.

The U.S and E.U. have passed legislation focused on preventing deforestation and the importation of goods made with forced labor at any tier in a supply chain. Supply chain mapping and traceability software has emerged as the champion behind compliant and sustainable business practices as global brands face increasing pressure to report their sourcing and manufacturing methods.

Powered by a combination of Sourcemap's supplier discovery software, which helps companies map their supply chains down to the raw materials, and a traceability platform that verifies the suppliers and materials of every container entering a U.S. port, Sourcemap's Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution leverages vast data collection to monitor a company's global supply chain in real time. As tightening regulatory requirements impact every sector, from apparel to agriculture to renewables, Sourcemap's solution enables customers to root out human rights violations within their supply chains and mitigate shortages of the essential materials and products that impact our everyday lives.

"We first developed the Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution to help businesses implement supply chain transparency and traceability and meet evolving human rights standards globally. We are honored to be recognized among Fast Company's esteemed list of World Changing Ideas for our work," said Sourcemap CEO and founder Leonardo Bonanni. "A new era of business responsibility is emerging across the globe, and enterprise solutions for end-to-end supply chain mapping are lighting the way to a fairer, more sustainable world."

Fast Company's World Changing Ideas is a major annual awards program focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. The solutions cover everything from water reuse in urban environments and modular housing to an initiative combating book bans and a program that spotlights trans-friendly salons around the world.

Sourcemap is the leading global provider of supply chain mapping and monitoring technology. Major traders, manufacturers and brands have adopted Sourcemap's full-suite solution for assurance on the raw materials-to-finished goods supply chain, including ongoing monitoring for production, quality, sustainability and risks such as deforestation and forced labor. Sourcemap is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2023 and the Sourcemap Forced Labor Due Diligence solution was named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2022. To learn more, visit www.sourcemap.com .

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

