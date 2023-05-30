Sourcepass Announces their 8th Acquisition, machineLOGIC

The acquisition of machineLOGIC provides expansion to the Western US Region for Sourcepass while adding service and account management professionals to positively enhance client experience.

NEW YORK,  May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its eighth acquisition with machineLOGIC. The strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Sourcepass' expansion efforts in the Western US region and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional client service through the addition of skilled service and account management professionals.

Based in Englewood, CO, machineLOGIC is a renowned managed IT service provider that specializes in offering Cloud, Security and Automation solutions to small and mid-sized companies. Sourcepass is excited for the opportunity to include machineLOGIC's client base into their award-winning service platform.

"We are thrilled to have found a partner in machineLOGIC who shares our mission of providing clients an exceptional IT experience," said Chuck Canton, CEO and Founder of Sourcepass. "In addition to expanding our presence westward, machineLOGIC brings a wealth of highly talented individuals in the fields of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Marketing. These areas align with our core initiatives for 2023, allowing us to introduce innovative solutions that empower our clients to effectively manage their technology and fuel business growth."

"The machineLOGIC culture was built from exceptional people who exhibited key traits and a mindset that created an environment of energy, creativity, cooperation and innovation", said machineLOGIC CEO, Daniel Johnson. "We quickly saw alignment with the Sourcepass commitment to being a destination place to work, and we are looking forward to being a part of Sourcepass' future." 

For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit us at www.sourcepass.com

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com

