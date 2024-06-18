Sourcepass Honored with two Pax8 Beyond Global Partner of the Year Awards at Beyond 2024

The awards recognize partners who drove significant revenue growth, cloud adoption, and the success of companies worldwide by leveraging their relationship with Pax8 and its innovative Marketplace.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, announced it has received two Pax8 Beyond Partner of the Year Awards during Pax8's Beyond conference, the Microsoft Copilot MVP Global Partner of the Year Award and Pax8 Beyond Global Partner of the Year.

Held in Denver, CO, from June 9 – 11, Beyond 2024 provided Pax8 partners three days of immersive, groundbreaking sessions with leading industry speakers, MSPs, and vendors.

Presented by keynote speaker, Malcolm Gladwell, the first award recognized the partner who drove the most adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot, while the second award recognized the partner who drove significant revenue growth, cloud adoption, and the success of companies worldwide by leveraging their relationship with Pax8 and its innovative Marketplace.

"There are 35,000 partners in the Pax8 ecosystem, and to be recognized by Pax8 means a lot to us," said Chuck Canton, CEO of Sourcepass. "We are grateful for the positive impact Pax8 has made on the industry both culturally and technologically. We look forward to the continued success of the partnership and leveraging their platform in conjunction with ours to provide an IT experience that clients love"

"Our partner community advances the channel through their dedication to enabling small and midsized businesses worldwide with cloud technology solutions," said Rob Rae, Corporate Vice President of Community and Ecosystems at Pax8. "These awards recognize their continued focus on empowering customers with advanced solutions in order to drive their business and transform the industry."

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world's favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8's award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

