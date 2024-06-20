Sourcepass is named in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP501 rankings

The annual Channel Futures MSP 501 Identifies the Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, has been named as one of the world's top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on their growth, profitability, and innovation.

The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors, which weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Sourcepass to the 2024 MSP 501.

"Being named to the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 list is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our entire team," said Chuck Canton, CEO of Sourcepass. "This recognition demonstrates our commitment to our clients and our role in driving their successes. We are honored to be included among the best in the industry and will continue to strive for excellence."

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, Sept 16-19, 2024, in Atlanta, GA.

This year, the MSP 501 generated aggregate revenue of nearly $25 billion with average growth or recurring revenue of 19%. These are truly the best of the best. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk and remote monitoring and management.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

