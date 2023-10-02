South Africa - Solar Energy Market size to grow by 2,307.36 thousand toe from 2022 to 2027, The rising government support to boost market growth - Technavio

The South Africa - solar energy market size is expected to grow by 2307.36 thousand toe from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 29.91% during the forecast period.

Solar Energy Market in Africa 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar Energy Market in South Africa 2023-2027
The solar energy market in South Africa is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The off-grid solar energy market in South Africa is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the sunny climatic conditions. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. ARTsolar Pty Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enel Spa, Ener G Africa, ENGIE SA, FOXESS CO. LTD., Genergy, IBC SOLAR AG, Jetion Solar China Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongli Group Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Renenergy Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., Soventix GmbH, SunPower Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Energy Partners Solar Pty Ltd

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

  • Enel Spa - The company offers solar energy solutions for private individuals and developers. Also, the company offers power generation, green power, grids, retail, and Enel X services.
  • Canadian Solar Inc. - The company offers solar energy modules such as TOPBiHiKu7, TOPBiHiKu6, and TOPHiKu6.

Solar Energy Market in South Africa 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

By Application

  • The market share growth by the grid-connected segment will be significant during the forecast period. The direct supply of Solar Energy to a building that does not have an energy storage system is one of the key features of grid-connected Solar PV systems. Therefore, if there is a surplus of electricity, it shall be supplied to the grid and as soon as any shortfalls are detected, they shall be taken up by the grid. Growth of this segment is anticipated by factors like the growing number of renewable energy sources, e.g., mobility and grid digitalization. In addition, a significant reduction in cost per kilowatt hour in South Africa has been achieved by the increasing adoption of grid-connected rooftop solar systems and mini-grids that use solar energy. Moreover, solar PV systems offer a cost-effective means of supplying electricity due to significant reductions in their costs. The development of solar energy networks connected to projects in the region is supported by supportive government policies such as South Africa's Large-Scale Grid Connected Solar Park Program. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

  • The rising government support is a key factor driving market growth. The country enjoys very high levels of sun radiation since it is in the latitude zone, where there are a significant number of Sun Radiation incidents compared to everywhere on Earth. As a result, the most easily available sources in South Africa are solar energy. It is starting to put pressure on current power generation plants in South Africa because of increasing energy demand. In addition, the government policies and investments in renewable energy projects over the coming years are aimed at increasing this country's installable PV capacity. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global solar energy market in South Africa by value?
  • What will be the size of the solar energy market in South Africa in 2027?
  • How has the industry performed over the last 5 years?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the solar energy market in South Africa?
  • What main segments make up the solar energy market in South Africa?

Solar Energy Market Scope in South Africa

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.91%

Market growth 2023-2027

2307.36 thousand toe

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

24.98

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ARTsolar Pty Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enel Spa, Ener G Africa, ENGIE SA, FOXESS CO. LTD., Genergy, IBC SOLAR AG, Jetion Solar China Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongli Group Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Renenergy Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., Soventix GmbH, SunPower Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Energy Partners Solar Pty Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

