South Africa Banking and Stokvels Market Report 2021: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Industry Associations, Coronavirus

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Banking Industry in South Africa, including Stokvels 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the banking industry in South Africa including stokvels. It includes comprehensive information on commercial and central banking, stokvels and other credit granting and lease financing organisations.

The report provides information on the state and size of the sector, assets, loans and advances, regulation and corporate actions. There are profiles of 90 companies including the major banking groups such as FirstRand (FNB), Absa, Standard Bank, Nedbank and Capitec, credit-granting institutions including retailers, international banks operating in South Africa stokvels and home loan companies.

The Banking Industry in South Africa including Stokvels:

The South African banking industry is regarded as one of the best banking systems in the world and major local banks are highly rated. The industry's image was tarnished by a corruption scandal which resulted in the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank.

South African banks have played a critical role in the coronavirus pandemic response, providing significant financial relief to financially distressed individuals and businesses. While local banks are well capitalised, analysts say that their creditworthiness could be threatened by South Africa's crippling burden of debt. ;



Competition:

South Africa's retail banking sector is dominated by five JSE-listed banking groups, but with the entry of new banks to the market, the banking landscape is becoming less consolidated and increasingly competitive. Competition has driven down bank charges, particularly on entry-level accounts.

Banks are increasingly investing in digital banking and focusing on product customisation to retain and attract customers. New players do not have the geographical footprint of established banks, but their digital platforms allow them to meet consumers' demand for affordable bank services that are faster and more convenient than traditional banking. ;



Coronavirus:

The banking industry has been severely affected by the pandemic. Sustained pressure on consumers and businesses due to lockdowns and the expiry of temporary credit relief measures have resulted in a significant increase in non-performing loans. Banks nevertheless remained resilient with capital adequacy ratios well above the statutory requirement. Banks played a role in the pandemic response by providing relief to financially-distressed customers during lockdown.;



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry

3.1. Central Banking

3.2. Commercial Banking

3.3. Other Credit Granting

3.4. Lease Financing

3.5. Stokvels



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Government Interventions

5.3. Economic Environment

5.4. Financial Inclusion

5.5. Operating Expenses

5.6. Labour

5.7. Cryptocurrency

5.8. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.9. Crime and Fraud

5.10. Environmental and Social Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Appendix

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

Absa Bank Ltd

African Bank Ltd

African Dawn Capital Ltd

Albaraka Bank Ltd

Ariva Rentals (Pty) Ltd

Bank of China Ltd

Bank of Taiwan

Barko Financial Services (Pty) Ltd

Bayport Financial Services 2010 (Pty) Ltd

Betterlife Group Ltd

Bidvest Bank Ltd

Bmw Financial Services ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Bnp Paribas Personal Finance South Africa Ltd

Bnp Paribas Sa

British Airways plc

C T International Financiers (Pty) Ltd

Canara Bank

Capital Harvest (Pty) Ltd

Capitec Bank Ltd

China Construction Bank Corporation

Citibank N.A.

Clicks Group Ltd

Comair Ltd

Deutsche Bank Ag

Development Bank of Southern Africa

Diners Club (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd

Discovery Ltd

Discovery Vitality (Pty) Ltd

Ditsobotla Primary Savings & Credit Co-Operative Bank Ltd Primary Co-Operative

Exclusive Books Group (Pty) Ltd

Ffs Finance South Africa (Rf) (Pty) Ltd

Finbond Group Ltd

Firstrand Bank Ltd

Foschini Group Ltd (The)

Fundi Capital (Pty) Ltd

Gauteng Enterprise Propeller

Gbs Mutual Bank

Grindrod Bank Ltd

Grobank Ltd

Habib Overseas Bank Ltd

Hbz Bank Ltd

Hsbc Bank plc

Icici Bank Ltd

Iemas Financial Services Co-Operative Limited Primary Co-Operative

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd

Investec Bank Ltd

Ithala Development Finance Corporation Ltd

Jpmorgan Chase Bank N.A.

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

Lewis Group Ltd

Mahala Loyalty Program (Pty) Ltd

Mer Pastcomp Ltd

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Mtn Group Ltd

National Youth Development Agency (The)

Nbc Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Nedbank Ltd

Old Mutual Finance (Rf) (Pty) Ltd

Ooba (Pty) Ltd

Oranjekas Spaar En Krediet Kooperatief Beperk Primary Co-Operative

Osk Kooperatiewe Bank Beperk Primary Co-Operative

Phakamani Foundation

Pick N Pay Stores Ltd

Primedia (Pty) Ltd

Retailability (Pty) Ltd

Sa Home Loans (Pty) Ltd

Sa Taxi Development Finance (Pty) Ltd

Sasfin Bank Ltd

Saveact Trust

Small Enterprise Finance Agency Ltd

Small Enterprise Foundation (The)

Societe Generale Sa

South African Airways (Soc) Ltd

South African Reserve Bank

Spot Money Sa (Pty) Ltd

Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd (The)

Standard Chartered plc

State Bank of India

Suid-Afrikaanse Poskantoor (Soc) Ltd

Thuthukani Financial Services Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Toyota Financial Services ( South Africa ) Ltd

) Ltd Transaction Capital Ltd

Tyme Bank Ltd

Ubank Ltd

Virtual Market Place (Rf) (Pty) Ltd

Vodacom Group Ltd

Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd

Woolworths Financial Services (Pty) Ltd

Ziphakamise Savings and Credit Co-Operative Bank Limited Primary Co-Operative

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17zy3w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

