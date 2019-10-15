South Africa Banking Market Report 2019: Credit Granting, Lease Financing, Vehicle Financing, and Loyalty & Reward Programmes
The focus of this report is the South African banking industry and includes information on other credit granting, lease financing, vehicle financing, and loyalty and reward programmes.
It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector including the central bank, commercial banks and new banks, regulatory developments and corporate actions. There are profiles of 92 companies.
These include the major commercial banks as well as institutions such as the former South African Bank of Athens, now trading as Grobank after the acquisition by GroCapital and African Bank, which has been under Reserve Bank control after it was nearly liquidated in 2014. Profiles also include companies offering financial services such as Woolworths, Vodacom and MTN.
The Banking Sector:
There were 42 banking institutions, excluding registered foreign bank representatives, registered with the Prudential Authority in May 2019, an increase from 36 institutions a year earlier. There are 30 foreign banks with approved representative offices in South Africa.
Total assets of all types of registered banks stood at R5.74-trillion in May, a year-on-year increase of 11.1%. South Africa's banking sector is still highly concentrated with the five largest banks holding over 90% of total assets in February 2019. Capitec Bank's customer base and market capitalisation continue to grow ahead of its large competitors.
Increasing Competition:
Banks are not only facing increasing pressure from Capitec as technology-based banks are entering the sector. Commercial banks are facing increasing competition from fintech companies that are taking over traditional activities like payments, lending, deposits, asset management, and even advisory services.
Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank are closing down or downsizing branches to control rising operating costs and in response to customers' increasing use of online and mobile banking services. New digital banks including Discovery Bank, Bank Zero and TymeBank and mobile money apps and services provided by telecoms and retail companies will be forcing commercial banks to intensify efforts to continue modernising technology platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description Of The Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size Of The Industry
3.1. Central Banking
3.2. Commercial Banking
3.3. Other Credit Granting
3.4. Lease Financing
4. State Of The Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Government Intervention
5.3. Financial Inclusion
5.4. Operating Expenses
5.5. Labour
5.6. Cryptocurrency
5.7. Information Technology (IT), Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.8. Crime and Fraud
5.9. Environmental and Social Concerns
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
- Absa Bank Ltd
- African Bank Ltd
- African Dawn Capital Ltd
- Albaraka Bank Ltd
- Ariva Rentals (Pty) Ltd
- Bank of China Ltd
- Bank of Taiwan
- Barko Financial Services (Pty) Ltd
- Bayport Financial Services 2010 (Pty) Ltd
- BetterLife Group Ltd
- Bidvest Bank Ltd
- BMW Financial Services (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- BNP Paribas Personal Finance South Africa Ltd
- BNP Paribas SA
- British Airways Plc
- C T International Financiers (Pty) Ltd
- Canara Bank
- Capital Harvest (Pty) Ltd
- Capitec Bank Ltd
- China Construction Bank Corporation
- Citibank N.A.
- Clicks Group Ltd
- Comair Ltd
- Deutsche Bank AG
- Development Bank of Southern Africa
- Diners Club (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd
- Discovery Ltd
- Discovery Vitality (Pty) Ltd
- Ditsobotla Primary Savings and Credit Co-Operative Bank Ltd
- Edcon Ltd
- Exclusive Books Group (Pty) Ltd
- FFS Finance South Africa (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Finbond Group Ltd
- FirstRand Bank Ltd
- Foschini Group Ltd (The)
- Fundi Capital (Pty) Ltd
- Gauteng Enterprise Propeller
- GBS Mutual Bank
- Grindrod Bank Ltd
- Grobank Ltd
- Habib Overseas Bank Ltd
- HBZ Bank Ltd
- HSBC Bank Plc
- ICICI Bank Ltd
- Iemas Financial Services Co-Operative Ltd
- Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd
- Investec Bank Ltd
- Ithala Development Finance Corporation Ltd
- JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
- Kuyasa Housing Finance Company (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa
- Lewis Group Ltd
- Mahala Loyalty Program (Pty) Ltd
- Mercantile Bank Ltd
- Mercedes-Benz Financial Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- MTN Group Ltd
- National Youth Development Agency (The)
- NBC holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Nedbank Ltd
- Old Mutual Finance (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Ooba (Pty) Ltd
- Oranjekas Spaar en Krediet Kooperatief Beperk
- OSK Kooperatiewe Bank Beperk
- Phakamani Foundation
- Pick n Pay Stores Ltd
- Primedia (Pty) Ltd
- Real People Home Finance (Pty) Ltd
- SA Home Loans (Pty) Ltd
- SA Taxi Development Finance (Pty) Ltd
- Sasfin Bank Ltd
- SaveAct Trust
- Small Enterprise Finance Agency Ltd
- Small Enterprise Foundation (The)
- Societe Generale SA
- South African Airways (SOC) Ltd
- South African Reserve Bank
- Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd (The)
- Standard Chartered Plc
- State Bank of India
- Suid-Afrikaanse Poskantoor (SOC) Ltd
- Thuthukani Financial Services Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Toyota Financial Services (South Africa) Ltd
- Transaction Capital Ltd
- Tyme Bank Ltd
- Ubank Ltd
- Virgin Money South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Virtual Market Place (Pty) Ltd
- Vodacom Group Ltd
- Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd
- Woolworths Financial Services (Pty) Ltd
- Ziphakamise Savings and Credit Co-operative Bank Ltd
