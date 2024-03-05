South Africa Books and Stationery Retail and Whole Industry Report - Book Revenue is Expected to Plateau from 2023 to 2026 and Decline Slightly in 2027

DUBLIN, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail and Wholesale of Books and Stationery in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are between 150 and 200 publishers, an estimated 1,600 bookshops, around 500 used book stores, 750 stationery wholesalers and 1,547 stationery retailers. The education subsector accounts for 60% of publishing industry revenue, exposing the industry to government's budgetary constraints, where expenditure on materials has declined in real terms.

Poor educational outcomes, high learner dropouts, poor funding of libraries and unaffordable book prices combine to produce low levels of reading. Newspaper and magazine circulation numbers have dropped over time, forcing publishers to produce fewer titles.

Opportunities

Growing the number of published indigenous language books.

Leverage South Africa's positive trade balance in newspapers, journals and periodicals and calendars and stationery products like envelopes, postcards and registers, account books and note books.

positive trade balance in newspapers, journals and periodicals and calendars and stationery products like envelopes, postcards and registers, account books and note books. The Copyright Amendment Bill to possibly improve power relationships between literary creators and publishers.

Challenges

Input costs for publishers and stationery manufacturers are increasing but the education budget and consumer spending are under pressure.

Lack of national policies, strategies, direct funding and/or incentives from government to grow the publishing sector.

Lack of transformation in the publishing industry. Poor levels of reading competency create a structural impediment to a reading culture.

The Copyright Amendment Bill may reduce private investment in the sector due to loss of control over copyrights.

Weak procurement management systems in certain provinces leading to delayed deliveries.

Trends

Apart from newspapers, journals and periodicals and calendars, South Africa continues to be a net importer of printed material. National or regional bookseller chains and state and provincial departments are the dominant sales channels for the educational segment. Sales have been on a downward trajectory since 2013. The sales of R16.5bn in 2022 were slightly below pre-pandemic sales. The educational segment forms the core of the book publishing sector, accounting for around 60% of total revenue.

Outlook

Book revenue is expected to plateau from 2023 to 2026 and decline slightly in 2027. The low current and forecast GDP growth will constrain the extent to which consumers, business and government can increase expenditure on books and stationery. The educational sector will continue to be the largest market for the publishing industry, and provincial governments need to improve procurement management and delivery, especially, in rural areas.

Continued low economic growth, high unemployment and the cost of living will put pressure on discretionary spend and limit publisher revenue growth. Government support, more efficient spending to grow the diversity of authors and languages, and improving libraries may help to increase interest in reading.

Report coverage

This report focuses on the manufacture, publishing, distribution and sale of books and stationery across the educational, academic and trade subsectors.

It includes information on the size and state of the industry, notable players, corporate actions, competition and barriers to entry. There are profiles of 52 companies including major players such as Bidvest, Media 24 and Caxton and CTP, international companies with a presence in South Africa including Oxford University Press and Macmillan South Africa, and local booksellers and stationery stores such as Exclusive Books, Book Lounge, Love Books, PNA and major supermarket groups.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5. Government Support

6.6. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

A100 ROW Inc

Africa Online Retail (Pty) Ltd

Amazon Data Services Inc

Amazon US Services LLC

Amazon.com Inc

BK Ink CC

Book Lounge CC

Books Magazines and Stationery CC

Bridge Books CC

C Thompson

Christelike Uitgewersmaatskappy (Pty) Ltd

Estoril Books and Stationers (Fourways) (Pty) Ltd

Evera Publishing (Pty) Ltd

Exclusive Books Group (Pty) Ltd

Executive Information Services CC

Fogarty's Bookshop CC

Forms Media Independent (Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Freedom Stationery (Pty) Ltd

JB Retail 2401 (Pty) Ltd

Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd

KND Trade CC

Love Books (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Macmillan South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Massmart Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Media24 (Pty) Ltd

Melbro Retail (Pty) Ltd

Mind Matters Educational Book Distributers CC

Office National Africa (Pty) Ltd

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

PNA Stationers (Pty) Ltd

Procure Trade (Pty) Ltd

RNA Retail Group (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Foundation

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

SPAR Group Ltd (The)

Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Tasmaya Wholesalers CC

Thuthuka Nathi Ventures (Pty) Ltd

Van Schaik Bookstore (Pty) Ltd

Van's Office Supplies (Eastern Cape) CC

Virtual Bookshelf CC

West Pack Life Style (Pty) Ltd

Wordsworth Books CC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opru54

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets