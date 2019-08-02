South Africa Construction Markets 2018-2019: Total Expenditure Amounting to More than R430.2 Bn in 2018
With total expenditure on construction works and related activities amounting to more than R430.2bn in 2018, the South African construction sector is of great strategic importance to the country.
This report covers the South African Construction Industry including structural insulated panel systems, scaffolding and building management systems. This report includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the industry, the factors influencing it and corporate actions and business, regulatory, continental and international updates and information.
However, the protracted economic downturn and reduced levels of public infrastructure investment have exacted a heavy toll on contractors, including most of the industry's major players, compelling some to focus on different markets and others to file for business rescue. The decline of the industry has been exacerbated by the marked increase in land invasions, acts of violence and extortionist activity on construction sites.
Sector Decline:
Statistics South Africa reports that the construction sector shed around 142,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2019. While the sector still employs over 8% of the country's labour force and construction output accounts for around 4% of gross domestic product, the sector is under significant pressure as spending on infrastructure declined, the local economy failed to grow and concerns mounted about the expropriation of land without compensation.
The industry is experiencing shrinking profit margins, cost overruns, labour disruptions and poor productivity, a shortage of skilled workers and the rising cost of inputs. Turnover in the construction sector declined 8.6% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2018, while real growth in construction activity slowed to 1.1% year-on-year, down from 2.3% in the previous quarter.
There are 69 company profiles including Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon, the largest South African construction and engineering company listed on the JSE and other listed companies such as Murray & Roberts, Raubex, Calgro M3, Stefanutti Stocks and Aveng. It includes profiles on companies in business rescue such as Group Five, Basil Read and Esor and public entities such as the South African National Roads Agency.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION
2.1. Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. KEY INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Government Initiatives and Public Infrastructure Expenditure
5.3. Rising Input Costs
5.4. Labour
5.5. Corruption
5.6. Cyclicality
5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.8. Environmental Concerns
5.9. Health and Safety Concerns
5.10. The Supply and Quality of Building Materials
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
APPENDIX
Summary of Notable Players
COMPANY PROFILES
- Arnott Panels (Pty) Ltd
- Aveng Ltd
- Axsys Projects (Pty) Ltd
- Basil Read Holdings Ltd
- Bilfinger Intervalve Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Bluhm Burton Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Bosch Projects (Pty) Ltd
- Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd
- Cape Scaffolding Contractors (Pty) Ltd
- Cato Ridge Electrical Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Colas Africa Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Concor Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Construction Maintenance Services (Pty) Ltd
- Diabor (Pty) Ltd
- Edwin Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Enza Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Esor Ltd
- Exr Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Fairbrother Geotechnical Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Fikile Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Fluor South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Gauteng Piling (Pty) Ltd
- Geomechanics (Pty) Ltd
- Giuricich Bros Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Group Five Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Hatch Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Haw and Inglis Civil Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Intastor Controlled Environments (Pty) Ltd
- Isowall Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Kaefer Energy Projects (Pty) Ltd
- Kuntwela Enzansi Ventures (Pty) Ltd
- Lakeshore Trading 102 Cc
- M C E Fabrication and Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Malinga Scaffolding and Formowork (Pty) Ltd
- Mazor Group Ltd 153
- Motheo Construction Group (Pty) Ltd
- Murray and Roberts Holdings Ltd
- Power Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Pro Fix Robor (Pty) Ltd
- Ramutsa Rail Cc
- Ratehang Projects Cc
- Raubex Group Ltd
- Ro-Al Construction (Pty) Ltd
- S K S Business Solutions Cc
- Sa Scaffold Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- South African National Roads Agency Soc Ltd (The)
- Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd
- Tcm Developments (Pty) Ltd
- Tiber Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Tisang Group (Pty) Ltd
- Tn Molefe Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Top Fix (Pty) Ltd
- Trencon Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Umso Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Viva Formwork And Scaffolding (Cape Town) (Pty) Ltd
- Vna Piling Cc
- Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd
- Wk Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Wk Construction South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Wood South Africa (Pty) Ltd
