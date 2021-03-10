South Africa Cosmetics Industry Report 2021: Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Growing Trends, Industry Associations

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Cosmetics Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on South Africa's cosmetics industry and includes information on the state of the sector, latest statistics, developments and investment. There are profiles of 90 companies including multinationals such as Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and Reckitt Benckiser, large retailers of cosmetics including Clicks, Dis-Chem Pick n Pay, Shoprite and Woolworths, and industry-focused companies such as Imbalie Beauty

The Cosmetics Industry in South Africa:

Consumer spending patterns are reflecting the economic downturn caused by the impact of the pandemic, with spending focused on essential items. The lockdown has had a significant effect on the industry as frequent handwashing and use of hand sanitisers has resulted in increased use of hand creams and lotions to moisturise the skin. Numerous cosmetics companies have started manufacturing hand sanitisers. Retailers reported increased sales of haircare products when salons were closed, while sales of nail polish and shaving products also grew.



Trends:

Consumer concerns about sustainability and the use of harmful ingredients has led to a growing market for cosmetics formulated with natural ingredients. The number of cosmetics startups has increased, often as a result of black consumer complaints about the lack of products for their skin and hair requirements, leading to the development of new brands. Men are becoming more fashion-conscious, and male-focused grooming products and beauty parlours are increasing. Online sales of products, including cosmetics, have grown significantly since the start of the lockdown.



Global Trends:

Digitalisation, wellness, personalisation and sustainability are some of the important beauty and grooming trends, largely popularised by independent beauty brands and followed by established companies.

These trends have also resulted in mergers and acquisitions as major companies wanted to benefit from the success of independent brands. Throughout the lockdowns people have generally stuck to their normal skin care routine, but sales of make-up have declined due to fewer trips outside the home, and the wearing of masks.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Health Concerns

5.4. Rising Input Costs

5.5. Social Media and Marketing

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Government Incentives and Support

5.8. Environmental Concerns

5.9. Labour



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Summary of Notable players

Company Profiles

Aerosol And Cosmetic Works Cc (The)

Africology (Pty) Ltd

Amka Products (Pty) Ltd

Ascendis Health Ltd

Avon Justine (Pty) Ltd

Avroy Shlain Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd

Azochem Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Beiersdorf Consumer Products (Pty) Ltd

Beige Holdings Ltd

Benwood Manufacturing And Packaging Co (Pty) Ltd (The)

Bespoke Amenities Co (Pty) Ltd (The)

Boardman Brothers (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Brunational (Pty) Ltd

Cal-Mo (Pty) Ltd

Canway (Pty) Ltd

Cape Town Toiletry Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Catwalk Cosmetic Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Cavi Brands (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Celltone (Pty) Ltd

Charlotte Rhys Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Chick Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd

Clarins ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Colgate-Palmolive (Pty) Ltd

Corium Skincare (Pty) Ltd

Cosmetix (Pty) Ltd

Cosq Manufacturing Cc

Creighton Products (Pty) Ltd

D And A Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd

Elizabeth Arden ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

( ) (Pty) Ltd Environ Skin Care (Pty) Ltd

Esse Trust (The)

Essel Products Cc

Estee Lauder Companies (Pty) Ltd

Foschini Group Ltd (The)

Galderma Laboratories South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Givaudan South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Glaxosmithkline South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Godrej South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Henkel South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd House Of Aloes (Pty) Ltd (The)

Hubers Cc

Imbalie Beauty Ltd

Indigo Brands (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Isabella Garcia International (Pty) Ltd

Islices Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Johnson And Johnson (Pty) Ltd

Kalahari Spa (Pty) Ltd

L'oreal Manufacturing Midrand (Pty) Ltd

L'oreal South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Lamelle Research Laboratories Cc

Lee Chem Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Lisa Smit Enterprises Cc

Lulu And Marula (Pty) Ltd

M3 Cosmetic Labs South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Marico South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Massmart Holdings Ltd

Matsimela Home Spa Cc

Mother Nature Products Cc

Neolife International (Pty) Ltd

New Clicks South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Oh-Lief Natural Products (Pty) Ltd

P And G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd

Palmer's Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd

Pepkor Holdings Ltd

Pick N Pay Stores Ltd

Premier Fmcg (Pty) Ltd

Prime Product Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Pure Beginnings (Pty) Ltd

Rain Africa Innovations (Pty) Ltd

Reckitt Benckiser South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Regima Skin Treatments Cc

Retailability (Pty) Ltd

Revlon South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Rolfe Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Scent Pac (Pty) Ltd

Serendipity Toiletries (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Skin Rejuvenation Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Soap Factory Cc (The)

Spa And Salon Solutions Cc

Spar Group Ltd (The)

Sun Factor Laboratories Cc

Takealot Online (Rf) (Pty) Ltd

Tartan Timbers (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd

Truworths International Ltd

Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd

Woolworths Holdings Ltd





