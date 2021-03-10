South Africa Cosmetics Industry Report 2021: Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Growing Trends, Industry Associations
This report focuses on South Africa's cosmetics industry and includes information on the state of the sector, latest statistics, developments and investment. There are profiles of 90 companies including multinationals such as Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and Reckitt Benckiser, large retailers of cosmetics including Clicks, Dis-Chem Pick n Pay, Shoprite and Woolworths, and industry-focused companies such as Imbalie Beauty
The Cosmetics Industry in South Africa:
Consumer spending patterns are reflecting the economic downturn caused by the impact of the pandemic, with spending focused on essential items. The lockdown has had a significant effect on the industry as frequent handwashing and use of hand sanitisers has resulted in increased use of hand creams and lotions to moisturise the skin. Numerous cosmetics companies have started manufacturing hand sanitisers. Retailers reported increased sales of haircare products when salons were closed, while sales of nail polish and shaving products also grew.
Trends:
Consumer concerns about sustainability and the use of harmful ingredients has led to a growing market for cosmetics formulated with natural ingredients. The number of cosmetics startups has increased, often as a result of black consumer complaints about the lack of products for their skin and hair requirements, leading to the development of new brands. Men are becoming more fashion-conscious, and male-focused grooming products and beauty parlours are increasing. Online sales of products, including cosmetics, have grown significantly since the start of the lockdown.
Global Trends:
Digitalisation, wellness, personalisation and sustainability are some of the important beauty and grooming trends, largely popularised by independent beauty brands and followed by established companies.
These trends have also resulted in mergers and acquisitions as major companies wanted to benefit from the success of independent brands. Throughout the lockdowns people have generally stuck to their normal skin care routine, but sales of make-up have declined due to fewer trips outside the home, and the wearing of masks.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Trade
4.1.2. Corporate Actions
4.1.3. Regulations
4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Health Concerns
5.4. Rising Input Costs
5.5. Social Media and Marketing
5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.7. Government Incentives and Support
5.8. Environmental Concerns
5.9. Labour
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
APPENDIX
- Summary of Notable players
- Company Profiles
- Aerosol And Cosmetic Works Cc (The)
- Africology (Pty) Ltd
- Amka Products (Pty) Ltd
- Ascendis Health Ltd
- Avon Justine (Pty) Ltd
- Avroy Shlain Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd
- Azochem Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Beiersdorf Consumer Products (Pty) Ltd
- Beige Holdings Ltd
- Benwood Manufacturing And Packaging Co (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Bespoke Amenities Co (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Boardman Brothers (Pty) Ltd
- Brunational (Pty) Ltd
- Cal-Mo (Pty) Ltd
- Canway (Pty) Ltd
- Cape Town Toiletry Company (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Catwalk Cosmetic Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Cavi Brands (Pty) Ltd
- Celltone (Pty) Ltd
- Charlotte Rhys Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Chick Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd
- Clarins (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Colgate-Palmolive (Pty) Ltd
- Corium Skincare (Pty) Ltd
- Cosmetix (Pty) Ltd
- Cosq Manufacturing Cc
- Creighton Products (Pty) Ltd
- D And A Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd
- Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd
- Elizabeth Arden (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Environ Skin Care (Pty) Ltd
- Esse Trust (The)
- Essel Products Cc
- Estee Lauder Companies (Pty) Ltd
- Foschini Group Ltd (The)
- Galderma Laboratories South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Givaudan South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Glaxosmithkline South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Godrej South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Henkel South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- House Of Aloes (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Hubers Cc
- Imbalie Beauty Ltd
- Indigo Brands (Pty) Ltd
- Isabella Garcia International (Pty) Ltd
- Islices Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Johnson And Johnson (Pty) Ltd
- Kalahari Spa (Pty) Ltd
- L'oreal Manufacturing Midrand (Pty) Ltd
- L'oreal South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Lamelle Research Laboratories Cc
- Lee Chem Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Lisa Smit Enterprises Cc
- Lulu And Marula (Pty) Ltd
- M3 Cosmetic Labs South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Marico South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Massmart Holdings Ltd
- Matsimela Home Spa Cc
- Mother Nature Products Cc
- Neolife International (Pty) Ltd
- New Clicks South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Oh-Lief Natural Products (Pty) Ltd
- P And G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Palmer's Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd
- Pepkor Holdings Ltd
- Pick N Pay Stores Ltd
- Premier Fmcg (Pty) Ltd
- Prime Product Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Pure Beginnings (Pty) Ltd
- Rain Africa Innovations (Pty) Ltd
- Reckitt Benckiser South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Regima Skin Treatments Cc
- Retailability (Pty) Ltd
- Revlon South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Rolfe Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Scent Pac (Pty) Ltd
- Serendipity Toiletries (Pty) Ltd
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- Skin Rejuvenation Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- Soap Factory Cc (The)
- Spa And Salon Solutions Cc
- Spar Group Ltd (The)
- Sun Factor Laboratories Cc
- Takealot Online (Rf) (Pty) Ltd
- Tartan Timbers (Pty) Ltd
- Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd
- Truworths International Ltd
- Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd
- Woolworths Holdings Ltd
Companies Mentioned
