South Africa Cosmetics Markets 2019: Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble Account for the Majority of Sales
Jul 29, 2019, 11:30 ET
The cosmetics manufacturing industry has been under pressure from challenging economic conditions. Multinational companies such as Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble account for the majority of sales in this sector, and may outsource the manufacture of their products to contract or third party manufacturers. There are around 250 players operating in South Africa's formal cosmetics sector, with the growth over the past two years coming mainly from the SMME sector.
Changing Trends:
The sector is characterised by change, some of it brought on by technology and social media which affect buying choices and force legacy brands to reinvent and renew their products to remain relevant. Cosmetic companies have become more aware of diversity and representation, consumer concerns about sustainability and the use of organic products, and the growing interest in cosmetics by male customers. A large number of cannabis-infused cosmetic products have also been developed.
SMME Opportunities:
There has been an increase in the number of start-ups that cater for niche markets such as natural products or ethnic personal care products. The industry offers great scope for SMMEs in line with the growing demand for affordable home and personal care products, as the manufacture of products on a small-scale is a relatively simple process. Manufacturers also have the opportunity to make private label products, which are steadily making inroads. Stakeholders believe that small-scale entrepreneurs can compete effectively if they provide superior customer service, serve a specific local community, or cater for the needs of a specialised niche market.
Report Coverage:
This report describes the cosmetics industry and the factors and trends that influence it. There are profiles of 69 companies including dominant players such as Unilever, which is the subject of corporate action by 25.7% shareholder Remgro, and Indigo Brands, the person care and beauty products division of AVI. There are profiles of companies such as Avon Justine and Avroy Shlain, members of the direct selling industry, which plays an important role in this sector, and numerous niche manufacturers such as Oh-Lief Natural Products.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Supply Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Rising Operating Costs
5.3. Government Initiatives
5.4. Health Concerns
5.5. Social Media and Marketing
5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.7. Labour
5.8. Counterfeiting
5.9. Environmental Concerns
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
APPENDIX 1
Summary of Notable Players
APPENDIX 2
Summary of Main Trade Agreements between South Africa and the Rest of the World
COMPANY PROFILES
- Avroy Shlain Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd
- Givaudan South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Benwood Manufacturing and Packaging Co (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Boardman Brothers (Pty) Ltd
- Brunational (Pty) Ltd
- Canway (Pty) Ltd
- Azochem Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Cape Town Toiletry Company (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Charlotte Rhys Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Cosmetix (Pty) Ltd
- Environ Skin Care (Pty) Ltd
- Esse Trust (The)
- Galderma Laboratories South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Palmer's Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd
- Beiersdorf Consumer Products (Pty) Ltd
- Skin Rejuvenation Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- Serendipity Toiletries (Pty) Ltd
- Sun Factor Laboratories CC
- Scent Pac (Pty) Ltd
- Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd
- Rolfe Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Indigo Brands (Pty) Ltd
- Godrej South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Essel Products CC
- House of Aloes (Pty) Ltd (The)
- ISlices Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- CosQ Manufacturing CC
- Creighton Products (Pty) Ltd
- Imbalie Beauty Ltd
- L'Oreal South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Avon Justine (Pty) Ltd
- Aerosol and Cosmetic Works CC (The)
- Ascendis Health Ltd
- Cal-Mo (Pty) Ltd
- Clarins (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Lamelle Research Laboratories CC
- D and A Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd
- NeoLife International (Pty) Ltd
- Glaxosmithkline South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Henkel South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Kalahari Spa (Pty) Ltd
- Hubers CC
- Lisa Smit Enterprises CC
- Lee Chem Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- M3 Cosmetic Labs South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Marico South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Oh-Lief Natural Products (Pty) Ltd
- Tartan Timbers (Pty) Ltd
- Willa Krause Group (Pty) Ltd
- Isabella Garcia International (Pty) Ltd
- Catwalk Cosmetic Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Premier FMCG (Pty) Ltd
- Amka Products (Pty) Ltd
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
- Beige Holdings Ltd
- Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd
- Reckitt Benckiser South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Prime Product Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Revlon South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Johnson and Johnson (Pty) Ltd
- Colgate-Palmolive (Pty) Ltd
- CAVI Brands (Pty) Ltd
- Estee Lauder Companies (Pty) Ltd
- Elizabeth Arden (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Rain Africa Innovations (Pty) Ltd
- L'Oreal Manufacturing Midrand (Pty) Ltd
- RegimA Skin Treatments CC
- P and G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd
