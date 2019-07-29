South Africa Cosmetics Markets 2019: Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble Account for the Majority of Sales

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Cosmetics Industry in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cosmetics manufacturing industry has been under pressure from challenging economic conditions. Multinational companies such as Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble account for the majority of sales in this sector, and may outsource the manufacture of their products to contract or third party manufacturers. There are around 250 players operating in South Africa's formal cosmetics sector, with the growth over the past two years coming mainly from the SMME sector.

Changing Trends:

The sector is characterised by change, some of it brought on by technology and social media which affect buying choices and force legacy brands to reinvent and renew their products to remain relevant. Cosmetic companies have become more aware of diversity and representation, consumer concerns about sustainability and the use of organic products, and the growing interest in cosmetics by male customers. A large number of cannabis-infused cosmetic products have also been developed.

SMME Opportunities:

There has been an increase in the number of start-ups that cater for niche markets such as natural products or ethnic personal care products. The industry offers great scope for SMMEs in line with the growing demand for affordable home and personal care products, as the manufacture of products on a small-scale is a relatively simple process. Manufacturers also have the opportunity to make private label products, which are steadily making inroads. Stakeholders believe that small-scale entrepreneurs can compete effectively if they provide superior customer service, serve a specific local community, or cater for the needs of a specialised niche market.

Report Coverage:

This report describes the cosmetics industry and the factors and trends that influence it. There are profiles of 69 companies including dominant players such as Unilever, which is the subject of corporate action by 25.7% shareholder Remgro, and Indigo Brands, the person care and beauty products division of AVI. There are profiles of companies such as Avon Justine and Avroy Shlain, members of the direct selling industry, which plays an important role in this sector, and numerous niche manufacturers such as Oh-Lief Natural Products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Supply Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Rising Operating Costs

5.3. Government Initiatives

5.4. Health Concerns

5.5. Social Media and Marketing

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Labour

5.8. Counterfeiting

5.9. Environmental Concerns



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



APPENDIX 1

Summary of Notable Players



APPENDIX 2

Summary of Main Trade Agreements between South Africa and the Rest of the World



COMPANY PROFILES



Avroy Shlain Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd

Givaudan South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Benwood Manufacturing and Packaging Co (Pty) Ltd (The)

Boardman Brothers (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Brunational (Pty) Ltd

Canway (Pty) Ltd

Azochem Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Cape Town Toiletry Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Charlotte Rhys Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Cosmetix (Pty) Ltd

Environ Skin Care (Pty) Ltd

Esse Trust (The)

Galderma Laboratories South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Palmer's Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd

Beiersdorf Consumer Products (Pty) Ltd

Skin Rejuvenation Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Serendipity Toiletries (Pty) Ltd

Sun Factor Laboratories CC

Scent Pac (Pty) Ltd

Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd

Rolfe Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Indigo Brands (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Godrej South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Essel Products CC

House of Aloes (Pty) Ltd (The)

ISlices Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

CosQ Manufacturing CC

Creighton Products (Pty) Ltd

Imbalie Beauty Ltd

L'Oreal South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Avon Justine (Pty) Ltd

Aerosol and Cosmetic Works CC (The)

Ascendis Health Ltd

Cal-Mo (Pty) Ltd

Clarins ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Lamelle Research Laboratories CC

D and A Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd

NeoLife International (Pty) Ltd

Glaxosmithkline South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Henkel South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Kalahari Spa (Pty) Ltd

Hubers CC

Lisa Smit Enterprises CC

Lee Chem Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

M3 Cosmetic Labs South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Marico South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Oh-Lief Natural Products (Pty) Ltd

Tartan Timbers (Pty) Ltd

Willa Krause Group (Pty) Ltd

Isabella Garcia International (Pty) Ltd

Catwalk Cosmetic Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Premier FMCG (Pty) Ltd

Amka Products (Pty) Ltd

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

Beige Holdings Ltd

Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd

Reckitt Benckiser South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Prime Product Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Revlon South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Johnson and Johnson (Pty) Ltd

Colgate-Palmolive (Pty) Ltd

CAVI Brands (Pty) Ltd

Estee Lauder Companies (Pty) Ltd

Elizabeth Arden ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

( ) (Pty) Ltd Rain Africa Innovations (Pty) Ltd

L'Oreal Manufacturing Midrand (Pty) Ltd

RegimA Skin Treatments CC

P and G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd

