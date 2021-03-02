South Africa Dairy Products Manufacturing Report 2020-2021 with Profiles of 33 Companies Including Dominant Companies Such as Clover, Woodlands and Lactalis

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Dairy Products in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture of dairy products in South Africa and includes information on the volume of products sold and market share per product, developments, trends and corporate actions, regulation and other influencing factors.

Manufacture of Dairy Products:

There has been considerable consolidation in the dairy industry at production level over the last 20 years, and large farms account for 80% of South Africa's total milk production. Rising production costs, imports, less producers, drought, changing consumer preferences, regulation and competition from international companies have created challenges, especially for small producers.

While the number of milk producers has continued to decline, milk production has increased, indicating fewer commercial farms with larger herds. Large farms producing more than 5,000 litres per day supply 80% of South Africa's total milk production.



Changes in Consumption:

Some consumers are shifting to dairy products with low levels of lactose and sugar due to rising health concerns, and there is increasing demand for plant-based products. Consumers are driving innovation in dairy products such as protein and extended shelf life beverages, gut-health innovation using probiotics and fermented dairy drinks and new flavours and texture-enhanced products.

Coronavirus:

As fresh milk is highly perishable, the dairy industry was hard hit by the crisis. There was a sharp decline in demand for certain dairy products such as cheese as the initial lockdown included the closure of restaurants and hotels. The decline was partly offset by increased household sales of dairy products with a longer shelf-life, such as UHT milk. Disruptions in the milk supply chain prevented some smaller dairy farmers from getting their milk to market.



There are profiles of 33 companies including dominant companies such as Clover, Woodlands and Lactalis and relatively small dairy processors that distribute regionally such as Douglasdale and Coega Dairy.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trends

4.1.2. Developments

4.1.3. Corporate Actions

4.1.4. Regulations

4.1.5. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Government Intervention

5.3. Economic Environment

5.4. Rising Operating Costs

5.5. Utilisation

5.6. Labour

5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.8. Cyclicality

5.9. Environmental Concerns



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

Summary of Notable Players

Bandini Cheese (Pty) Ltd

Clover Sa (Pty) Ltd

Coega Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Danone Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Darling Romery (Pty) Ltd

Denmar Estates (Pty) Ltd

Dewfresh (Pty) Ltd

Douglasdale Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Dwr Hertzog

Fair Cape Dairies (Pty) Ltd

Fairfield Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Far End Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Farmgate Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Froneri South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gattis Ice Cream (Pty) Ltd

La Montanara Melkery (Pty) Ltd

Lactalis South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ladismith Cheese Company (Pty) Ltd

Libstar Operations (Pty) Ltd

Mooivallei Suiwel (Pty) Ltd

Mountainview Dairy Cc

Nestle ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Orange Grove Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Polar Ice Cream Company (Pty) Ltd

Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd

Sundale Free Range Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Trademodel Seven (Pty) Ltd

Transem (Pty) Ltd

Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Unique Dairy Products (Pty) Ltd

Wj Khourie

Woodlands Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Wynn-With Milk Farm (Pty) Ltd

