South Africa Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2029: Growth Opportunities and Coverage Across 53 Existing Facilities, 10 Upcoming Facilities and 29 Cities

The South Africa data center market is expected to reach a value of $3.71 billion by 2029 from $2.28 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.44%

This report analyses the South Africa data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

In South Africa, Johannesburg and Cape Town are the hubs for data center development. At the same time, other cities such as Centurion, Durban, and Port Elizabeth, among others, are also expected to grow in the South Africa data center market during the forecast period. In 2023, South Africa received investments from several colocation data center operators, expanding their market presence. For instance, in November 2023, Open Access Data Centres (OADC) grew its Johannesburg data center facility in South Africa, expanding its power capacity to 4MW and 600 racks, expected to be complete in Q1 2024. Equinix and Vantage Data Centers are among the prominent ones.

The South Africa data center market witnessed growth in investments from cloud providers such as AWS, Google, Microsoft, Huawei, and Oracle. For instance, in April 2023, AWS announced its plan to invest $1.66 billion in expanding its cloud infrastructure in South Africa by 2029. Digital connectivity is growing strongly with the advent of submarine cables, such as 2Africa, which is supposed to be operational by 2024, and T3, which is supposed to be operational by the end of 2024, helping to reduce latency. This reduction in latency has made it possible for data center operators to offer faster and more reliable services to their customers, which has driven investments in the South Africa data center market.

Operators such as Vantage Data Centers, Africa Data Centres, and Teraco (Digital Realty) are procuring renewable energy. This strategic move not only aligns with their sustainability goals but also creates a positive impact on the environment and community. The ICT sector in South Africa has significant potential, which is expected to grow to more than USD 60 billion by 2028. Several enterprises and organizations are migrating their workloads to the cloud platform, boosting the colocation market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The presence of several global support infrastructure providers will increase the market's competitiveness and lower infrastructure prices in the coming years. Some support infrastructure vendors in the South Africa data center market include ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, etc.

The South Africa data center market has the presence of several local and global construction contractors, such as EDS Engineering, Arup, b2 Architects, Abbeydale, Ingenium, and others, which have catered to multiple data center projects in the country. For instance, EDS Engineering has provided civil and structural engineering services to Teraco's (Digital Realty) data center facilities JB1, JB3, JB2, CT2, and JB4.

Some key South Africa data center market investors are Africa Data Centres, Digital Parks Africa, Equinix, NTT Global Data Centers, Open Access Data Centres (OADC), Teraco (Digital Realty), and Vantage Data Centers.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and South Africa colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in South Africa by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing South Africa data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in South Africa:
I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 53
II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 10
III. Coverage: 29+ Cities
IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in South Africa:
I. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)
II. Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)
III. Retail Colocation Pricing
IV. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The South Africa data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

ZTE

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Abbeydale

AECOM

Arup

b2 Architects

EDS Engineers

H&MV Engineering

Ingenium

ISF Group

ISG

LYT Architecture

MWK Engineering

Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB)

(RLB) Royal HaskoningDHV

Tri-Star Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

EVAPCO

Enlogic

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Master Power Technologies

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres

Digital Parks Africa

Equinix

NTT Global Data Centers

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Teraco (Digital Realty)

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

Paratus Namibia

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity):

Johannesburg

Cape Town

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity):

Johannesburg

Cape Town

Other Cities

