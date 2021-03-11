South Africa Edible Nuts Manufacturing Report 2020: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Industry Associations

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Edible Nuts in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the manufacture of nut food, including wholesaling and processing. It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector and of various varieties, including trade and other statistics and influencing factors.

There are profiles of 30 companies including Tiger Brands, Simba and Thokoman, which make peanuts and peanut butter, macadamia producers such as Global Macadamia and almond products producers such as Cape Almonds and Nature's Choice.

Manufacture of Edible Nuts:

South Africa is the world's largest producer and exporter of macadamia nuts and it produces pecan, and on a smaller scale, walnut, almond, cashews, hazelnut, pistachios, and peanuts. Locally-produced nuts are mainly exported.

Global demand for nuts has been growing as an increasing number of consumers opt for healthier lifestyles. High-income countries have the largest consumption, with almonds being the most popular.

In South Africa, peanuts are the most consumed as they are more affordable than other nuts. South Africa consumes about 81,496 tons of peanuts annually as edible nuts and as processed peanut butter.



Growth Trends:

South Africa' tree nut industry has followed the global trend of higher production, trade and consumption over the past decade.

Production, and the number of new orchards, are both growing at more than 10% per annum, mainly due to industry's response to increasing demand from export markets. The returns per hectare of tree nuts is also high relative to other crops such as sugar cane, wine grapes and bananas. South Africa has the largest consumption of peanut butter outside of the US.

In 2019 peanuts were the largest nuts category in South Africa as they are more affordable than other types of nuts. But it is more expensive to produce peanut butter locally than it is to import pre-packed peanut butter. The impact of peanut butter imports is exacerbated by the collapse in local peanut production.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Input Costs

5.3. Coronavirus

5.4. Health Benefits

5.5. Land Reform

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Labour

5.8. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



Appendix

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

Acorn Agri and Food Ltd

Almansal Exporters (Pty) Ltd

Almond Creamery (Pty) Ltd

Amanteco (Pty) Ltd

Anato Investment Company (Pty) Ltd

At Source Handmade Foods (Pty) Ltd

Buttanutt Tree Nut Spreads (Pty) Ltd

Cape Almonds (Pty) Ltd

Dawnlight Investments 101 (Pty) Ltd

Empirestate Trading (Pty) Ltd

Ghaapseberg Foods Cc

Global Macadamias (Pty) Ltd

Golden Peanut and Tree Nut Sa (Pty) Ltd

Griekwaland Wes Korporatief Ltd

House of Natural Butters (Pty) Ltd

K and F Nel Enterprises Cc

Libstar Operations (Pty) Ltd

Multisnack (Pty) Ltd

Nature's Choice (Pty) Ltd

Nut Butter Mafia (Pty) Ltd

Nut Man Cc (The)

Pecans South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Rcl Foods Consumer (Pty) Ltd

Redsun Dried Fruit and Nuts (Pty) Ltd

Rotondo Walnuts (Pty) Ltd

Simba (Pty) Ltd

Solo Food's Sales and Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Thokoman Foods S a (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Brands Ltd

Wj Theron Trading Cc

