South Africa Food Retail Wholesale Industry Report 2023: Trends, Key Issues, Notable Players, Trade, Corporate Actions, Regulations, & Enterprise Development and Social Developments

DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Wholesale and Retail of Food in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the wholesale and retail of food in South Africa includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, the major players, developments, food and other input prices, economic factors, the presence of South African companies on the continent and the development of online delivery.

There are profiles of 20 companies including the major retailers Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Spar and Massmart and wholesalers, cash and carry and buying groups including Africa Cash and Carry, Devland Cash and Carry, ICC Buying Group and Unitrade.



The Wholesale and Retail of Food in South Africa



The wholesale and retail of food in South African generated well over R1.2tn in revenue in 2022. If the growing but hard to quantify informal food trade is included, food trade revenues could be in excess of R1.4tn.

The food retail industry is concentrated and dominated by four national, vertically integrated companies that control more than half the market. Facing reducing returns in a mature, saturated South African urban market and African investments that have produced mixed results, retailers have also dealt with unforeseen events that put them under revenue, profit and balance sheet pressure.



Response



National retailers have responded to these pressures with investment strategies aimed at lowering prices and differentiating stores. They continue to look for new markets in small towns, rural areas, and townships.

Food wholesalers, independent retailers, and informal traders, under pressure from this retail expansion into markets that were previously their preserve, have adopted new strategies to attract consumers. The biggest risk to the success of these responses is the ability of consumers to sustain their shopping spend in an environment of low growth, high inflation and high unemployment.



African Investment



South African retailers have largely retained their presence in Southern Africa while withdrawing from some West and East African markets. Retailers continue to experience risks including currency devaluations and high inflation.

Many consumers in African countries with strong informal channels have resisted migrating to supermarkets, limiting their visits to occasional bulk-buying while continuing to rely on informal traders for their daily purchases.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

Africa Cash and Carry (Crown Mines) (Pty) Ltd

Big Save Distribution Centre (Pty) Ltd

Buying Exchange Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Consolidated Store Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Devland Cash and Carry (Pty) Ltd

Elite Star Trading 56 (Pty) Ltd

Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd

ICC Buying Group (Pty) Ltd

Independent Buying Consortium (Pty) Ltd

Kit Kat Group (Pty) Ltd

Massmart Holdings Ltd

Millat Convenience (Pty) Ltd

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

Premjee Cash and Carry (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

SPAR Group Ltd (The)

Subtropico Ltd

Unitrade Management Services (Pty) Ltd

Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd

Woolworths (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ym1sny

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets