South Africa Freight Forwarding Market Report 2021: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Industry Associations

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Freight Forwarding Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the freight forwarding and customs clearing industry and excludes courier activities and the arrangement of freight insurance.

It includes information on maritime, rail, road and air freight, trade port and freight statistics, the effect of the pandemic, unrest and cyber-attacks, and corporate actions and developments.

There are profiles of 43 companies, including Bidvest Freight, Grindrod, and Value Logistics. Other companies profiled include Barloworld Logistics, which the Barloworld Group plans to sell, clearing and forwarding company Berry and Donaldson, international companies such as Pantos Logistics, and sea freight companies such as Phosfert Marine.



The Freight Forwarding Industry in South Africa:

The freight forwarding and customs clearance sector makes a major contribution to facilitating trade in South Africa and co-ordinates over 80% of South Africa's international trade. Ongoing waves of the pandemic continue to hamper the trade in goods by supressing consumer spending and causing congestion and disruptions at ports.

These factors are driving up container freight costs and hampering the industry's recovery. Most recently the sector has also been affected by rioting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, which disrupted trucks and port operations.

Reduced Volumes:

The movement of freight at ports has been affected by the pandemic, weather conditions, ageing equipment and human resource limitations.

Major industry players reported significantly lower volumes and revenue in 2020 and cited the pandemic, port inefficiencies, load-shedding and lower demand from manufacturers for logistics services. Congestion and increased shipping rates have reduced the volumes moving into South Africa, and some companies are redirecting their ships to ports in neighbouring countries.

Port Inefficiencies:

Port operations are affected by slow processing, a backlog in container repairs and inspection, a lack of investment, skills shortages and strikes at container terminals. South African ports rank near the bottom of global container ports, and below other African ports, in a World Bank performance index. South Africa risks losing market share to other ports as a result.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Regulations: Coronavirus

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Infrastructure and Trade

5.4. Public and Private Sector Initiatives

5.5. Operating Costs

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Labour

5.8. Security and Risk Management

5.9. Environmental Concerns

5.10. Cyclicality

5.11. Electricity and Supply Constraints



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Website

Companies Mentioned

A Hartrodt ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Agility South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Barloworld Logistics Africa (Pty) Ltd

Berry and Donaldson (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Freight (Pty) Ltd

Bigfoot Express Freight (Pty) Ltd

BLG Logistics of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Bollore Transport and Logistics South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Brinks ( Southern Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd CEVA Logistics South Africa (Pty) Ltd

DHL Global Forwarding SA (Pty) Ltd

DSV South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Elliott Mobility (Pty) Ltd

Expolanka Freight (Pty) Ltd

GAC Laser International Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Geodis South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Grindrod Ltd

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Heneways Freight Services (Pty) Ltd

Ibhayi Clearing and Logistics CC

Imperial Clearing and Forwarding South Africa (Pty) Ltd

J F Hillebrand South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Kintetsu World Express South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Kuehne and Nagel (Pty) Ltd

Logwin Air and Ocean South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Manica South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Megafreight Services (Pty) Ltd

Mercury Freight (Pty) Ltd

Pantos Logistics Co Ltd

PCA Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Phosfert Marine (Pty) Ltd

Rhenus Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Rohlig-Grindrod (Pty) Ltd

Rohlig-Grindrod Pharma (Pty) Ltd

Safcor Freight (Pty) Ltd

Savino Del Bene ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

( ) (Pty) Ltd Schenker South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Sebenza Forwarding and Shipping (Pty) Ltd

Toll Global Forwarding (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Turners Shipping (Pty) Ltd

Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Value Logistics Ltd

Yusen Logistics Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55x2wr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

