South Africa Freight Transport by Road Market Report 2019 Featuring Barloworld Logistics Africa, Bidvest Freight and Imperial Logistics

South Africa's major logistics companies are finding the weak economic climate to be a major challenge, with a slowdown in manufacturing and mining production and consumer spending resulting in pressure on volumes. The Statistics SA Land Transport Survey shows that the seasonally adjusted volume of freight transported by road increased by 9.5% in 2018, but decreased by 4.3% in the first quarter of 2019. Industry role players indicated that escalating fuel costs and a poor economic environment have placed pressure on customers and eroded margins.



Cost Pressure:



The sector is affected by numerous cost increases including fuel prices, the Road Accident Fund levy and carbon tax. Delays at ports and border posts could have a significant impact on logistics costs. Additional costs include vehicle tracking and tracing systems, warehousing and distribution operating costs, municipal charges, escalating electricity costs, costs of compliance with legislation and standards and a proposed waste tyre recycling levy. Variable costs, or costs that can be controlled and reduced by operating and maintaining the vehicle professionally, represent 55% of a vehicle's total operating costs.



Report Coverage:



This report covers the transport of freight by road, including furniture removals, and excludes the operation of terminal facilities, crating and packing for transport purposes, and delivery departments of warehouses operated by business concerns for their own use. The report includes information on the size and state of the industry and factors that influence it such as road conditions and infrastructure, driver behaviour, government and private sector initiatives, innovation, environmental issues and crime.



There are comprehensive profiles of 31 companies including major players such as Barloworld Logistics Africa, Bidvest Freight and Imperial Logistics, as well as various companies involved in merger and acquisition activity such as Super Group, which bought Cargo Works and OneLogix, which bought Siyaduma Auto Ferriers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Road Freight Strategy

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Rising Operating Costs

5.4. Labour

5.5. Road Conditions and Infrastructure

5.6. Government Initiatives

5.7. Private Sector Initiatives

5.8. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.9. Crime

5.10. Supply Chain Disruptions

5.11. Environmental Issues

5.12. Electricity Supply Constraints

5.13. Cyclicality



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



APPENDIX 1

Summary of Notable Players



COMPANY PROFILES



Cargo Carriers (Pty) Ltd

Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Ezethu Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Barloworld Logistics Africa (Pty) Ltd

Value Logistics Ltd

Aspen Logistic Services (Pty) Ltd

APM Terminals Trucking South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Damco Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Elliott Mobility (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Freight (Pty) Ltd

Laser Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

Biddulphs Removals and Storage SA (Pty) Ltd

DPD Laser Express Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Digistics (Pty) Ltd

Transnet SOC Ltd

Crossroads Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Grindrod ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Laser Transport Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

Super Group Ltd

OneLogix Group Ltd

DSV South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gan-Trans (Pty) Ltd

Vital Distribution Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Namibia Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Vincemus Investments (Pty) Ltd

RTT Group (Pty) Ltd

Triton Express (Pty) Ltd

Ni-Da Transport (Pty) Ltd

Imperial Logistics Ltd

Concargo (Pty) Ltd

IDL Fresh South Africa (Pty) Ltd

