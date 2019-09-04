South Africa Industrial Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Report 2019: Analysis 2015-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2025
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Industrial Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Chemical Types, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Africa industrial water and wastewater treatment chemicals market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-25
South Africa has signed the Action Plan on deepening industrial cooperation among BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa] countries. Under the agreement, the mentioned countries would cooperate in fields such as the development of new industrial infrastructure, technology development, and innovation, small and medium-sized enterprises. Further, the country's government has framed industrial policy action plan in order to further strengthen the industrial sector across the country in the coming years, paving way for the market.
The South Africa industrial water & wastewater treatment chemicals market is under the growth stage. Government policies such as Industrial Action Policy Plan to strengthen the industrial sector of the country would help the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market to grow during the forecast period.
Further, upcoming industrial projects such as SA State Owned Vehicle Manufacturing Plant Project ($900 million), Gosforth Park Industrial & Business Park ($63.5 million) and Sibaya Coastal Precinct Project ($3,750 million) are expected to put increased pressure on water demands across South Africa in the near future. The above-mentioned factors would encourage the utilization of wastewater treatment chemicals across the industrial sector in order to conserve and reuse the maximum amount of water.
Amongst all the types, flocculants and coagulants captured key market share and expected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period as well. Whereas, Mining application was the key revenue generating application followed by Power generation application in the South Africa wastewater treatment chemicals market.
The report thoroughly covers the market by types, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Some of the key companies in South Africa industrial water & wastewater treatment chemicals include Dow Chemicals, Buckman Africa, BASF, Protea Chemicals, Veolia Water Technologies, and ImproChem.
Markets Covered
By Types
- Antifoams
- Biocides
- Coagulants
- Corrosion Inhibitors
- Disinfectants
- Neutralizing Agents
- Oxidants
- Scale Inhibitors
- Algaecides
- Flocculants
- Chelating Agents
- Others (Reducing agents, defoamers, odour controllers, softeners, cleaners, fluorescent dyes)
By Industry Type
- Food and Beverage
- Oil and Gas
- Mining
- Pharmaceuticals
- Power Generation
- Others (Pulp and Paper, Petrochemicals, Automotive)
By Applications
- Raw Water Treatment
- Water Desalination
- Cooling and Boilers
- Effluent Water Treatment
By Regions
- Northern Cape
- Western Cape
- Eastern Cape
- Free State
- Other Regions (Gauteng, Limpopo, Northwest, Kwazulu Natal)
Company Profiles
- BASF South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Buckman Laboratories PTY LTD.
- Dow Southern Africa
- ImproChem (Pty) Ltd
- NALCO Water
- NCP Chlorchem (PTY) LTD
- Prosep Chemicals
- Protea Chemicals Pty Ltd
- Veolia Water Technologies South Africa
